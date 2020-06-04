Why Genius Brands Is On A Massive Rally, Adding Nearly 2500% Value In A Month

The shares of Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS), a company until recently struggling to keep itself listed on Nasdaq, have added 2458% since May.

The surge has come following a string of operational advancements and investments announced by the children entertainment company.

New Network Brand

The biggest of these is the anticipated launch of "Kartoon Channel" on June 15. Genius Brands said early May it was merging its two channels, "Kid Genius Cartoon Channel" and "Baby Genius TV," to create the new digital network.

Kartoon Channel "will be available in over 100 million U.S. television households, and over 200 million mobile devices," and will stream on Amazon.com Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AMZN) Prime Video and Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AAPL) Apple TV, among other platforms, the company said at the time.

CEO Andy Heyward described the channel as a "turning point" in a letter to shareholders, and dubbed it free Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) for kids.

Genius Brands announced around the same time that a toy line for its show "Rainbow Rangers" developed by Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) will debut at Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) stores in August.)

Delisting At Nasdaq Canceled

The Beverly Hills-based company announced four registered offerings of its shares in May, including $2.8 million and $5.4 million at $0.35 per share, $9 million at $1.2 per share, and $30 million at $1.5 per share.

On May 28. Genius Brands said it had met the criteria of its shares closing at higher than $1 for ten consecutive days, and the company will no longer get delisted from Nasdaq.

Price Action

Genius Brands shares closed 97.3% higher at $7.93 on Wednesday. The shares traded another 9.7% higher in the after-hours session at $8.70.

Image: Genius Brands