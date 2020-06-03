10 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ: ATSG) shares are trading higher after Amazon announced it leased 12 Boeing aircrafts from Air Transport Services Group.
- Boeing (NYSE: BA) shares are trading higher after Amazon announced it leased 12 Boeing aircrafts from Air Transport Services Group.
- Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) shares are trading lower despite the company reporting better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q2 and FY21 EPS and sales guidance.
- Zuora (NYSE: ZUO) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
Losers
- Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ: CMTL) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALRN) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock. No terms were disclosed.
- Tilly's (NASDAQ: TLYS) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Cloudera (NASDAQ: CLDR) shares are trading lower after the company issued Q2 and FY21 sales guidance below estimates.
- Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) shares are trading lower after the company issued FY21 sales guidance below estimates. NOTE: The company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- NMI Holdings (NASDAQ: NMIH) shares are trading lower after the company reported an offering of 10 million shares.
