Forbes, Rocket Mortgage By Quicken Loans Launch 'Under 30 Detroit Hackathon': 'Regroup, Reset And Reimagine'

Forbes and Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans are partnering to develop solutions to challenges worsened by the coronavirus pandemic, the companies announced Wednesday.

The "Under 30 Detroit Hackathon: Accelerating Change” event aims to bring together the brightest entrepreneurs and problem-solvers virtually to address the systemic inequities magnified by recent events like the pandemic and incidents of racial injustice.

“We are committed to employing every resource we have to enable Detroiters to solve the unique challenges they face due to the pandemic — whether they are recent hardships or systemic issues,” Rocket Mortgage CEO Jay Farner said in a statement.

“By bringing together the world’s most inventive young minds, passionate Detroiters and organizational leaders to work together towards the next chapter of progress, we will offer forward-looking solutions to the city we’re so proud to call home.”

This year's Under 30 Summit is no longer taking place in October, but Forbes and Rocket Mortgage are partnering for an additional year in 2022 in order to fulfill the magazine's commitment to hold the event in Detroit for three years.

How It Works

The virtual event series kicks off June 5 and involves three sessions facilitated by Major League Hacking, a group founded by Under 30 listers.

Teams will be joined by mentors including Kevin Systrom, Karlie Kloss, Jay Farner, Steve Aoki and Tory Burch and will address the following problem areas over the monthlong effort:

June 5-7: Building equitable and sustainable supply chains.

June 12-14: Sustaining and adapting small businesses.

June 19-21: Bridging the digital divide.

Late June: Virtual celebration and showcase.

“We’re elevating the 2020 Under 30 Summit from a four-day event to a four-week movement,” said Randall Lane, chief content officer at Forbes.

“This virtual format is purposefully built in partnership with Detroit’s leaders to marshal the full power of our Under 30 community and the best minds in business. Together, we’re looking to solve issues exacerbated by the pandemic. Now is the time to regroup, reset, and reimagine a new path forward and ensure that Detroit remains the world’s innovation laboratory and a model for entrepreneurship.”

The “Under 30 Accelerating Change” Idea Labs will consist of the following daily activities:

Thursdays: Assignment and communications.

Fridays: Inspiration and brainstorming.

Saturdays: Team-based solution development.

Sundays: Presentation to event stakeholders.

Mondays: Results published on Forbes media.

“Focusing the Under 30 ‘Detroit Hackathon: Accelerating Change’ virtual event in Detroit builds on an entrepreneurial spirit and rich heritage of innovation that is continuing to drive opportunity for growth, even in the midst of a global pandemic,” said Michigan Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II.

“The collaborative imperative of the event, and the impressive minds being leveraged to provide inclusive, accessible, and sustainable solutions for residents and businesses across Detroit will help us to see through the challenges that were exacerbated by COVID-19 in a stronger, smarter and more determined way.”

To get engaged, join the conversation on social media with the hashtag #Under30Summit.