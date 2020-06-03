Esports-Focused Meal Replacement CTRL Launches New Sample Packs

CTRL, an esports-focused meal replacement drink, announced the release of its new sample packs today. The packs will allow interested buyers the chance to try out the company's three different flavors: Cocoa Crunch, Cinnamon Toast, and Fruity Flakes.

Each flavor, meant to replicate the taste of the "bottom of the cereal bowl," provides a healthy supplement for those who don't have time to cook a full meal. CTRL includes an impressive blend of carbohydrates, good fats (MCTs), and 22 vitamins and minerals such as vitamin D, calcium, iron, potassium, and magnesium.

The brand has grown within the esports community and has welcomed popular esports figures such as "Call of Duty" players Seth "Scump" Abner from the Chicago Huntsmen as well as Dillon "Attach" Price, Tommy "ZooMaa" Paparatto, and Doug "Censor" Martin from the New York Subliners as partners.

The sample kit, available for $15.99, includes a single serving of each flavor as well as a CTRLxBlenderBottle clear shaker.

"The launch of Sample Kits is massive for our brand. Letting people try each flavor before committing is important for people who might have been on the fence of buying," Skyler Johnson, Founder of CTRL, told Benzinga. "We tried to make the price point as low as possible, and include a CTRL/Blender Bottle shaker to really give as much value as possible."

The CTRL Sample Kit can be found on the drink's official website.