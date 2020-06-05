FaZe Clan Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary With G FUEL And Apple Beats

FaZe Clan, one of the most prominent gaming organizations, recently celebrated its 10-year anniversary by announcing multiple collaborations and partnerships with different companies.

The History Of FaZe Clan

The esports powerhouse evolved overtime after beginning as a trickshot clan in "Call of Duty" in 2010. The idea of trickshotting with snipers wasn't a new idea, but FaZe was one of the first to create content as a team.

The brand has morphed into one of the most popular organizations in esports history as it hosts a number of teams in titles like "Call of Duty," "Counter-Strike," and "PUBG." The company's creative endeavors have blended video games, lifestyle content, and fashion together in a way no other brand has.

"You don’t know you’re making history while you’re making it," Clinton Sparks, VP of Business Development at FaZe Clan said in a statement. "We have all collectively been apart of making history at Faze and I am extremely proud to have played a major role in building something so culturally significant and impacting. We’ve been through A LOT in such little time and continue to persevere and shape what gaming and esports culture can and will become.

"I know one thing is for certain. As long as I am involved in gaming and esports... it will continue to innovate, evolve and have the biggest impact in culture."

FaZe Collaborates With G FUEL And Apple Beats

FaZe Clan and G FUEL are no strangers when it comes to creating flavors for the brand's collection of energy drinks. Now the two have collaborated again to create a "remix" of FaZeberry. Sour FaZeberry "tastes like a taste buds-tingling combination of pomegranates, strawberries, and acai berries with an extra hit of sourness."

To celebrate the new flavor and anniversary, the two companies partnered up to host the #GFUELFaZeX Dream Setup, a giveaway that offered the new flavored drink as well as a list of streaming products.

"We continue to expand our eight-year partnership with G FUEL in 2020 with the rollout of Sour FaZeberry as a new update to our original, classic flavor FaZeberry energy," FaZe Clan Chief Revenue Officer Jeff Pabst said in a press release. "We also want to give back to the FaZe community in celebration of our tenth anniversary FaZe X, and are excited to launch the Dream Setup Giveaway contest in partnership with G FUEL where one lucky fan will take home the grand prize."

In addition, FaZe has joined the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) family by partnering with Apple Powerbeats. The announcement was part of the "10 days of FaZe" celebration, where a summer collection of Powerbeats Pro earphones were dropped off to the organization by drone. The delivery was posted on the team's Instagram.