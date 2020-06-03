McLeod Software Partners With Vector To Streamline Fleet Billing, Operations

Vector, a digital solutions startup for transportation providers, today announced a partnership with McLeod Software, a transportation management system (TMS) provider for carriers, brokers and shippers. The integration is designed to accelerate fleet billing and operations for truck drivers and back office workers, according to a press statement.

McLeod Software provides an ERP system that supports trucking companies' core business operations, including financial management, billing settlements and operations dispatch.

The Birmingham, Alabama-based firm has a group that evaluates new innovations to see how they might boost trucking companies' productivity, Kenneth Craig, vice president of special projects for McLeod Software, told FreightWaves in an interview last year.

"We are trying to be thought leaders; we're trying to make that an important part of our work," Craig said. "We stay abreast of and cover everything that is going on in the industry, the innovations and disruption, so that we've got our customers' backs."

The new collaboration fits the bill. Founded in 2018, Vector is a startup that helps carriers streamline their operations by replacing paperwork with electronic forms. As an official partner of McLeod, its mobile application can deploy alongside McLeod's LoadMaster and DocumentPower applications to make document collection, billing and maintenance more efficient.

Indexing also becomes more automated and error-free, and delivery to cash accelerated.

LoadMaster is an accounting software tool that helps trucking fleets manage dispatch operations. DocumentPower allows drivers, customers and carriers to submit or capture documents using a variety of methods.

"There are very few technologies that can offer the boundless configurability and customization that McLeod has achieved," said Brian Belcher, Chief Operating Officer at Vector. "We've enjoyed seeing our mutual customers leverage our integrations in new ways to achieve the most unique workflow challenges."

Robert Brothers, Vice President of Product Development for McLeod Software, said in the statement that the company aims to facilitate the flow of data to and from its software to compatible market solutions its customers want. "Vector has brought to market a compelling image capture solution that can add value to our mutual customers."

