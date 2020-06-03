Video Game Companies Announce Delays, Pledge Support Of Protests

As protests continue after the death of George Floyd, many planned events in the video game community have been postponed as a stand in solidarity.

While the choice to delay has been received with mixed opinions, it's a positive movement to help ignite change.

PlayStation 5's 'The Future of Gaming' Postponed

Sony Corp (NYSE: SNE) is one of the major companies to announce delays. "The Future of Gaming," planned for June 4, was the first event to offer details of the PlayStation 5 since the companies Deep Dive presentation.

"While we understand gamers worldwide are excited to see PS5 games, we do not feel that right now is a time for celebration, and for now, we want to stand back and allow more important voices to be heard," Sony stated on the PlayStation Blog.

So far, Sony has only revealed the DualSense controller and covered the specifications of the new console. The postponed event had plans to showcase the lineup of games that can be played after the PS5's launch this holiday season.

'Call of Duty' Sees Delays

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) also announced delays. New seasonal content for "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare," "Call of Duty: Warzone," and "Call of Duty: Mobile" have all been postponed.

The company announced the delays on Twitter, stating: "While we all look forward to playing the new seasons of 'Modern Warfare,' 'Warzone,' and 'Call of Duty: Mobile,' now is not the time. We are moving the launches of 'Modern Warfare' Season 4 and 'Call of Duty: Mobile' Season 7 to later dates. right now it's time for those speaking up for equality, justice and change to be seen and heard. We stand alongside you."

EA Games Delays 'Madden' First Look

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) also announced the postponement of "Madden NFL 21's" first look.

Just as Sony and Activision did, EA Sports took to Twitter to speak about the delay: "We had committed to celebrating 'Madden NFL 21' with you, but we're not going to do that now. We stand with our African American/Black community of friends, players, colleagues and partners. Our immediate attention is on actions we can take to drive change against the unjust treatment and systemic bias that is plaguing the nation and our world. We'll find another time to talk football with you. Because this is bigger than a game, bigger than sports, and needs all of us to stand together and commit to change."

EA also contributed $1 million to the Equal Justice Initiative and the NAACP Legal Defense Fun. In addition, it's also matching employee donations made. EA employees are also receiving additional paid days off for volunteering.

'Cyberpunk 2077's' Night City Wire Postponed

CD Projekt Red announced a delay to its "Cyberpunk 2077" event Night City Wire to June 25.

The company stated on Twitter: "We still look forward to sharing new information about CP'77, but more important discussions are happening right now and we want them to be heard. We wholeheartedly stand against racism, intolerance, and violence. Black Lives Matter."

Other Companies Show Support

Other companies in the video game industry such as Microsoft Corporation's (NASDAQ: MSFT) Xbox, Naughty Dog, Insomniac Games, Harmonix, Warner Bros., and Bethesda Softworks are displaying unified support on social media. Humble Bundle announced a $1 million fund to help publish games created by Black developers.

Square Enix pledged $250,000 to Black Lives Matter, and Ubisoft (OTCPK: UBSFY) donated $100,000 to the NAACP and Black Lives Matter.