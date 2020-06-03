58 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HUGE) shares jumped 184.2% to $8.81 following an announcement regarding a potential COVID-19 drug. FSD said the FDA has approved its IND application for studying FSD-201 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. FSD-201, according to the company, is ultramicronized palmitoylethanolamide, or PEA.
- Secoo Holding Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ: SECO) shares climbed 64.4% to $3.5350. Qudian and Secoo announced they have entered into an investment and strategic partnership.
- Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) rose 59.7% to $6.42 after surging over 53% on Tuesday.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) climbed 54% to $3.13 ahead of the company's presentation at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference today. The company also provided updates regarding its Phase 2b Study of PTI-125.
- Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) shares rose 34.3% to $3.13. WiSA LLC reported WiSA Ready™ Certification for all four 2020 8K TVs in the LG OLED ZX and LG NanoCell NANO 99 series.
- LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE: LTM) gained 33.2% to $2.1987 after gaining over 37% on Tuesday.
- PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE: PRT) rose 26.6% to $3.05.
- Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: ENT) gained 24.3% to $2.71.
- Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ: APPS) climbed 24.2% to $8.52 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and also issued strong FY21 sales guidance.
- Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: GSUM) shares gained 23% to $0.9898 following Q4 results. Gridsum posted a Q4 loss of $0.53 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.59 per share.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) rose 22.4% to $2.7550.
- Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALL) gained 20.6% to $3.365.
- Velocity Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VEL) climbed 18.9% to $4.79.
- Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) gained 17.1% to $8.43.
- Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) shares rose 17.2% to $11.27.
- The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) shares rose 17.1% to $24.53 after the company announced it has reopened 25% of its restaurants.
- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) climbed 17.1% to $5.91 s markets continue to gain on optimism over an economic reopening as well as a smaller-than-expected drop in nonfarm payrolls.
- Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) shares gained 16.5% to $5.85.
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) shares gained 16.4% to $15.49.
- Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: BHR) rose 16.4% to $4.12.
- Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK) shares jumped 16.3% to $5.06.
- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO) shares gained 16% to $12.95 after the company issued an interim update on its financial performance for the second quarter.
- the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE: RUBI) rose 15.5% to $7.62.
- Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) shares gained 15.2% to $13.02 as markets continue to gain on optimism over an economic reopening as well as a smaller-than-expected drop in nonfarm payrolls.
- Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE: NIO) climbed 15.1% to $5.41 after it was reported vehicle sales in China increased approximately 12% in May.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) shares rose 14.5% to $2.5650.
- Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) gained 14.2% to $10.65.
- Deluxe Corporation (NYSE: DLX) jumped 13.8% to $26.44.
- Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHP) rose 12% to $108.49 after the company raised Q1 guidance.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) rose 11.6% to $3.0250 after surging around 23% on Tuesday.
- LYFT Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) rose 10.2% to $34.92 after the company disclosed a rise in its business following the lifting of coronavirus-led restrictions. Lyft’s total number of rides climbed 26% in May versus the prior month.
- Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) rose 10% to $3.20 after the company signed a contract of portfolio administration with IBM Services for 800,000 individual life insurance contracts.
- O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI) rose 9% to $9.26.
- Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE: BTE) rose 8.4% to $0.47 after jumping around 33% on Tuesday.
- Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) gained 8.4% to $6.10.
- Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) rose 7.8% to $7.46 after jumping more than 17% on Tuesday.
- Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVI) rose 7.5% to $3.87 after gaining around 6% on Tuesday.
- Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) rose 5.3% to $97.07 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued FY21 guidance above estimates.
Losers
- InspireMD Inc (NYSE: NSPR) shares tumbled 37% to $0.4023 after the company announced a 22.2222 million unit offering priced at $0.45 per unit.
- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) shares fell 25.4% to $3.48 after the company announced a proposed public offering of 28.5 million shares of common stock at $3.50 per share.
- Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HEBT) dropped 22.5% to $17.47.
- AYRO, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO) fell 21.3% to $2.2213 following a 7% decline on Tuesday.
- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) fell 19.7% to $1.06 following a 10% drop on Tuesday.
- Ameri Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRH) fell 19.5% to $2.31 after the company priced its $1.725 million registered direct offering at the market with no specific price disclosed.
- Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGEN) fell 16.3% to $3.2980.
- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) gained 14.1% to $0.3868 after declining around 6% on Tuesday.
- BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHTG) shares fell 14% to $1.4021. BioHiTech Global shares jumped over 45% on Tuesday after the company reported that it entered into an agreement to distribute Altapure high-level disinfectant technology that can effectively kill the coronavirus.
- Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMR) dropped 13.6% to $6.40.
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) fell 11.4% to $2.7299 after gaining over 24% on Tuesday.
- Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: LPI) dropped 11.3% to $18.05.
- Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) fell 11.3% to $1.4549. Tenax Therapeutics shares gained 13% on Tuesday after the company reported results from its Phase 2 trial of Levosimendan.
- IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ: IRIX) tumbled 11.2% to $2.29.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) dropped 11.2% to $4.2350.
- Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSE: FSI) shares declined 10.4% to $1.89.
- Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) dipped 9.5% to $55.69 after reporting Q1 results.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) shares declined 8.6% to $1.8550 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.
- Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ: HQY) fell 7.2% to $58.13 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results and also issued Q2 guidance below estimates.
- Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) fell 5.5% to $2.2599. Westwater Resources shares climbed around 20% on Tuesday after the company announced independent testing results of its ULTRA-PMG battery graphite material.
