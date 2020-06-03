Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

On Wednesday, 109 companies set new 52-week highs.

Noteables:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.

was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high. The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high was Sphere 3D (NASDAQ: ANY) .

. FSD Pharma (NASDAQ: HUGE)'s stock saw the most upside, trading up 222.58% to reach a new 52-week high

The following stocks set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) shares set a new 52-week high of $310.12 on Wednesday.

shares set a new 52-week high of $310.12 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) shares made a 52-week high of $158.27.

shares made a 52-week high of $158.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) stock set a new 52-week high of $352.59 Wednesday morning.

stock set a new 52-week high of $352.59 Wednesday morning. ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) shares hit a new 52-week high of $345.84. The stock traded up 2.78% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $345.84. The stock traded up 2.78% on the session. American Tower (NYSE: AMT) shares hit $267.19 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.77%.

shares hit $267.19 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.77%. Lowe's Companies (NYSE: LOW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $132.92 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.53%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $132.92 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.53%. JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) stock set a new 52-week high of $57.53 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.49%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $57.53 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.49%. S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) shares were up 1.27% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $331.74.

shares were up 1.27% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $331.74. Crown Castle Intl (NYSE: CCI) shares were up 0.01% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $176.58 for a change of up 0.01%.

shares were up 0.01% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $176.58 for a change of up 0.01%. Ecolab (NYSE: ECL) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $221.46. Shares traded up 3.91%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $221.46. Shares traded up 3.91%. NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES) shares reached a new 52-week high of $423.00 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.25%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $423.00 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.25%. Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) shares were up 0.33% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $600.01.

shares were up 0.33% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $600.01. MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $874.00 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.04%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $874.00 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.04%. Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $69.99 with a daily change of up 2.99%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $69.99 with a daily change of up 2.99%. Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $223.89 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.71%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $223.89 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.71%. Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) stock set a new 52-week high of $220.90 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.06%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $220.90 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.06%. Roper Technologies (NYSE: ROP) stock made a new 52-week high of $400.20 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.52% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $400.20 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.52% for the day. SBA Communications (NASDAQ: SBAC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $323.02 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.32%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $323.02 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.32%. Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) shares were up 1.13% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $192.75 for a change of up 1.13%.

shares were up 1.13% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $192.75 for a change of up 1.13%. Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE: CHT) shares were up 0.79% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $37.86.

shares were up 0.79% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $37.86. Square (NYSE: SQ) shares broke to $91.99 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.91%.

shares broke to $91.99 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.91%. eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $46.72. The stock traded up 1.28% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $46.72. The stock traded up 1.28% on the session. Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A) stock made a new 52-week high of $91.02 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.41% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $91.02 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.41% for the day. Sea (NYSE: SE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $87.70 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.69%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $87.70 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.69%. Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ: VRSK) shares hit $173.77 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.26%.

shares hit $173.77 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.26%. Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) shares set a new 52-week high of $318.82 on Wednesday, moving up 1.56%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $318.82 on Wednesday, moving up 1.56%. Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) shares hit $184.15 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.26%.

shares hit $184.15 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.26%. IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ: IDXX) shares set a new 52-week high of $318.07 on Wednesday, moving up 0.02%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $318.07 on Wednesday, moving up 0.02%. Otis Worldwide (NYSE: OTIS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $55.52. The stock traded up 2.37% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $55.52. The stock traded up 2.37% on the session. Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ: MRVL) shares were up 3.02% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $35.99.

shares were up 3.02% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $35.99. IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) shares hit a yearly high of $285.18. The stock traded up 0.95% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $285.18. The stock traded up 0.95% on the session. Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ: CDNS) shares set a new yearly high of $93.11 this morning. The stock was up 0.09% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $93.11 this morning. The stock was up 0.09% on the session. AmerisourceBergen (NYSE: ABC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $99.61. The stock traded up 0.33% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $99.61. The stock traded up 0.33% on the session. Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ) shares broke to $120.72 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.23%.

shares broke to $120.72 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.23%. Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) shares were up 0.84% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $41.58.

shares were up 0.84% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $41.58. Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) stock hit a yearly high price of $221.94. The stock was up 1.47% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $221.94. The stock was up 1.47% for the day. Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) shares were down 1.6% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $49.70 for a change of down 1.6%.

shares were down 1.6% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $49.70 for a change of down 1.6%. Carrier Global (NYSE: CARR) shares were up 2.9% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.20.

shares were up 2.9% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.20. CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $103.80. The stock traded up 5.58% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $103.80. The stock traded up 5.58% on the session. Equifax (NYSE: EFX) shares were down 0.03% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $169.79.

shares were down 0.03% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $169.79. Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) stock set a new 52-week high of $340.00 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.16%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $340.00 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.16%. Rollins (NYSE: ROL) shares broke to $43.63 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.2%.

shares broke to $43.63 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.2%. GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY) shares hit a yearly high of $81.78. The stock traded up 1.39% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $81.78. The stock traded up 1.39% on the session. NICE (NASDAQ: NICE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $191.50 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.8%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $191.50 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.8%. PerkinElmer (NYSE: PKI) shares broke to $104.57 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.05%.

shares broke to $104.57 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.05%. Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ: ZBRA) shares set a new 52-week high of $271.97 on Wednesday, moving up 2.8%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $271.97 on Wednesday, moving up 2.8%. Nordson (NASDAQ: NDSN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $191.17. The stock traded up 1.49% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $191.17. The stock traded up 1.49% on the session. Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $226.64 with a daily change of up 2.86%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $226.64 with a daily change of up 2.86%. Charles River (NYSE: CRL) shares were up 1.3% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $186.48 for a change of up 1.3%.

shares were up 1.3% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $186.48 for a change of up 1.3%. Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) shares hit a yearly high of $57.00. The stock traded up 2.1% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $57.00. The stock traded up 2.1% on the session. Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $87.33 with a daily change of down 0.61%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $87.33 with a daily change of down 0.61%. Entegris (NASDAQ: ENTG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $62.89. The stock traded up 3.8% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $62.89. The stock traded up 3.8% on the session. United Microelectronics (NYSE: UMC) shares were up 9.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $2.94.

shares were up 9.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $2.94. Howmet Aerospace (NYSE: HWM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $14.93 with a daily change of up 5.65%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $14.93 with a daily change of up 5.65%. New York Times (NYSE: NYT) shares hit a yearly high of $40.50. The stock traded up 0.85% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $40.50. The stock traded up 0.85% on the session. Deckers Outdoor (NYSE: DECK) shares were up 2.37% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $212.58.

shares were up 2.37% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $212.58. Globant (NYSE: GLOB) stock set a new 52-week high of $149.25 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.52%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $149.25 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.52%. Thor Industries (NYSE: THO) shares hit $94.96 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.95%.

shares hit $94.96 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.95%. AppFolio (NASDAQ: APPF) shares were up 2.03% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $171.99.

shares were up 2.03% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $171.99. Vertiv Holdings (NYSE: VRT) shares set a new yearly high of $13.94 this morning. The stock was up 3.11% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $13.94 this morning. The stock was up 3.11% on the session. II-VI (NASDAQ: IIVI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $48.87 with a daily change of up 2.67%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $48.87 with a daily change of up 2.67%. Novanta (NASDAQ: NOVT) stock made a new 52-week high of $110.68 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.8% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $110.68 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.8% for the day. Power Integrations (NASDAQ: POWI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $115.30. The stock traded up 3.24% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $115.30. The stock traded up 3.24% on the session. Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) shares hit $26.27 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.52%.

shares hit $26.27 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.52%. Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARNA) shares hit $69.75 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.01%.

shares hit $69.75 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.01%. Vicor (NASDAQ: VICR) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $64.61. Shares traded up 4.85%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $64.61. Shares traded up 4.85%. Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) stock made a new 52-week high of $49.90 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.89% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $49.90 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.89% for the day. MACOM Technology (NASDAQ: MTSI) stock made a new 52-week high of $33.78 Wednesday. The stock was up 5.5% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $33.78 Wednesday. The stock was up 5.5% for the day. Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ: GSHD) shares set a new yearly high of $66.93 this morning. The stock was up 6.79% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $66.93 this morning. The stock was up 6.79% on the session. Acushnet Holdings (NYSE: GOLF) shares set a new yearly high of $35.58 this morning. The stock was up 1.4% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $35.58 this morning. The stock was up 1.4% on the session. Turning Point (NASDAQ: TPTX) shares were up 1.21% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $72.00.

shares were up 1.21% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $72.00. APi Gr (NYSE: APG) shares were up 2.37% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.11 for a change of up 2.37%.

shares were up 2.37% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.11 for a change of up 2.37%. Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ: PLMR) shares set a new yearly high of $79.32 this morning. The stock was up 0.51% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $79.32 this morning. The stock was up 0.51% on the session. Futu Holdings (NASDAQ: FUTU) stock made a new 52-week high of $20.13 Wednesday. The stock was up 5.17% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $20.13 Wednesday. The stock was up 5.17% for the day. Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $73.12. The stock traded up 3.99% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $73.12. The stock traded up 3.99% on the session. B&G Foods (NYSE: BGS) shares were down 0.96% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.27.

shares were down 0.96% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.27. AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) stock hit a yearly high price of $74.23. The stock was up 2.25% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $74.23. The stock was up 2.25% for the day. Compugen (NASDAQ: CGEN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.85 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.86%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.85 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.86%. EverQuote (NASDAQ: EVER) shares broke to $59.50 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.22%.

shares broke to $59.50 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.22%. Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $22.96. Shares traded up 10.71%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $22.96. Shares traded up 10.71%. Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PHAT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $50.24 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.89%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $50.24 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.89%. Freedom Holding (NASDAQ: FRHC) shares set a new 52-week high of $17.80 on Wednesday, moving up 1.21%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $17.80 on Wednesday, moving up 1.21%. Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH) shares were up 4.36% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $24.25.

shares were up 4.36% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $24.25. BlackRock Science (NYSE: BST) shares reached a new 52-week high of $36.48 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.72%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $36.48 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.72%. Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $38.62. The stock traded up 4.98% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $38.62. The stock traded up 4.98% on the session. AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC) shares were up 3.99% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $39.66.

shares were up 3.99% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $39.66. OneSpan (NASDAQ: OSPN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $22.74 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.17%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $22.74 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.17%. Calix (NYSE: CALX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.88 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.26%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.88 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.26%. Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KALA) shares broke to $14.67 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.52%.

shares broke to $14.67 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.52%. Tekla World Healthcare (NYSE: THW) shares were up 0.48% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.65 for a change of up 0.48%.

shares were up 0.48% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.65 for a change of up 0.48%. ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $14.50. Shares traded up 2.49%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $14.50. Shares traded up 2.49%. Valhi (NYSE: VHI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.48 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.62%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.48 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.62%. Laredo Petroleum (NYSE: LPI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.47.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.47. Mastech Digital (AMEX: MHH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.96. The stock traded up 1.89% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.96. The stock traded up 1.89% on the session. Genius Brands Intl (NASDAQ: GNUS) shares were up 63.93% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.79.

shares were up 63.93% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.79. Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TARA) shares hit a yearly high of $67.08. The stock traded up 5.4% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $67.08. The stock traded up 5.4% on the session. Andina Acquisition (NASDAQ: ANDA) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.22. The stock was up 0.2% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $10.22. The stock was up 0.2% for the day. ExOne (NASDAQ: XONE) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.55 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.82%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $9.55 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.82%. Gordon Pointe Acquisition (NASDAQ: GPAQ) stock made a new 52-week high of $11.40 Wednesday. The stock was up 4.59% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $11.40 Wednesday. The stock was up 4.59% for the day. THL Credit Senior Loan (NYSE: FSLF) shares were up 1.29% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.61.

shares were up 1.29% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.61. Delmar (NASDAQ: DBCP) shares hit $7.25 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.69%.

shares hit $7.25 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.69%. Atomera (NASDAQ: ATOM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.46 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.1%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.46 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.1%. AudioEye (NASDAQ: AEYE) shares hit $10.01 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.17%.

shares hit $10.01 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.17%. Tortoise Pipeline (NYSE: TTP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.15. The stock traded up 1.01% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.15. The stock traded up 1.01% on the session. FSD Pharma (NASDAQ: HUGE) shares broke to $14.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 222.58%.

shares broke to $14.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 222.58%. Broadwind (NASDAQ: BWEN) stock set a new 52-week high of $3.31 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.16%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $3.31 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.16%. Tortoise Energy (NYSE: NDP) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $12.80. Shares traded up 1.75%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $12.80. Shares traded up 1.75%. Renren (NYSE: RENN) shares set a new 52-week high of $5.50 on Wednesday, moving down 2.88%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $5.50 on Wednesday, moving down 2.88%. Sphere 3D (NASDAQ: ANY) stock set a new 52-week high of $3.00 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 6.38%.

As other companies hit new 52-week highs, Benzinga will keep traders updated. Stay with us for further analysis on these and other companies.