Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Chinese EV Maker Xpeng Motors Seeks $500M US IPO: Report
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 03, 2020 1:58pm   Comments
Share:
Chinese EV Maker Xpeng Motors Seeks $500M US IPO: Report

Electric vehicle pioneer Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) might be getting more tough competition from the Chinese EV market.

Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE: NIO) hit the U.S. markets back in September of 2018, and now Xpeng Motors is planning a U.S. listing, the South China Morning Post reported.

What Is Xpeng Motors?

Xpeng, founded in 2014, is based out of Guangzhou and is backed by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd – ADR (NYSE: BABA) and Xiaomi, among others. It currently sells two EV models: G3 e-SUV, released in late 2018 and P7 E-Limousine, launched recently.

Incidentally, Tesla has an ongoing litigation pending against Xpeng, alleging the latter has stolen its Autopilot source code.

Xpeng is contemplating a $500 million IPO, media reports suggest. The company hasn't confirmed the speculation yet.

Xpeng Motors eceived $400 million in capital infusion late last year.

Related Links:

Nio's History Of Capital Raises: A Look At The Chinese EV Manufacturer's Debt

Tesla Negotiates $565M Loan In China Amid Factory Shutdowns, Shrinking Sales

Photo credit: Navigator84, Wikimedia

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA + NIO)

58 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Here's Why Nio Shares Are Rallying To A Multi-Month High
Tesla's China, Europe Performance Suggests Quarter Will Be One Of Automaker's Weakest, Says Gordon Johnson
17 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
ESPAÑOL • Warren Buffet y Elon Musk, Saqueos en Dispensarios, Aurora Cannabis y Aphria, Clever Leaves, Carey Hart y Más
Could COVID-19 Be Good For EVs?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles Xiaomi Xpeng MotorsNews IPOs Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com