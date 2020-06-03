31 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HUGE) rose 119.4% to $6.80 in pre-market trading as the company received the FDA approval to design a Phase 2a clinical trial to treat patients with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.
- Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: GSUM) shares rose 44.1% to $1.16 in pre-market trading following Q4 results. Gridsum posted a Q4 loss of $0.53 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.59 per share.
- Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE: BTE) rose 36% to $0.5830 in pre-market trading after jumping around 33% on Tuesday.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTGM) rose 18.2% to $0.65 in pre-market trading after gaining about 5% on Tuesday.
- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) shares rose 16.6% to $3.23 in pre-market trading.
- Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) rose 16.2% to $4.67 in pre-market trading after surging over 53% on Tuesday.
- LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE: LTM) rose 13.9% to $1.89 in pre-market trading after gaining over 37% on Tuesday.
- Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVI) rose 13.1% to $4.07 in pre-market trading after gaining around 6% on Tuesday.
- Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) rose 12.3% to $7.79 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 17% on Tuesday.
- Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ: APPS) rose 11.5% to $7.65 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and also issued strong FY21 sales guidance.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) rose 9.3% to $5.31 in pre-market trading after falling over 9% on Tuesday.
- O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI) rose 9% to $9.26 in pre-market trading.
- Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) rose 7.8% to $6.06 in pre-market trading.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) rose 7.4% to $2.91 in pre-market trading after surging around 23% on Tuesday.
- Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHP) rose 7.3% to $104.00 in pre-market trading after the company raised Q1 guidance.
- Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) rose 6.9% to $3.11 in pre-market trading. IBM Services and Aegon signed a contract of portfolio administration for 800,000 individual life insurance contracts.
- Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) rose 6.2% to $97.99 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued FY21 guidance above estimates.
- LYFT Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) rose 5.7% to $33.50 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed a rise in its business following the lifting of coronavirus-led restrictions. Lyft’s total number of rides climbed 26% in May versus the prior month.
Losers
- CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE: CBL) fell 15.1% to $0.2170 in pre-market trading after declining over 6% on Tuesday.
- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) fell 14% to $4.01 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of around $100 million public offering of common stock.
- BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHTG) shares fell 12.3% to $1.43 in pre-market trading. BioHiTech Global shares jumped over 45% on Tuesday after the company reported that it entered into an agreement to distribute Altapure high-level disinfectant technology that can effectively kill the coronavirus.
- Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE: RGA) fell 11.1% to $83.85 in pre-market trading. Reinsurance Group priced its 6.1 million share common stock offering at $81 per share.
- AYRO, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO) fell 10.3% to $2.53 in pre-market trading following a 7% decline on Tuesday.
- Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) fell 7.3% to $1.52 in pre-market trading. Tenax Therapeutics shares gained 13% on Tuesday after the company reported results from its Phase 2 trial of Levosimendan.
- Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) shares fell 7.3% to $8.42 in pre-market trading.
- Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) fell 7.1% to $2.22 in pre-market trading. Westwater Resources shares climbed around 20% on Tuesday after the company announced independent testing results of its ULTRA-PMG battery graphite material.
- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) fell 6.7% to $1.23 in pre-market trading following a 10% drop on Tuesday.
- Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: INGN) fell 6.4% to $36.34 in pre-market trading.
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) fell 5.8% to $2.90 in pre-market trading after gaining over 24% on Tuesday.
- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) fell 5.6% to $0.3199 in pre-market trading after declining around 6% on Tuesday.
- Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ: HQY) fell 5% to $59.54 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results and also issued Q2 guidance below estimates.
