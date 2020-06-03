72 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGEN) shares surged 83.3% to close at $3.96 on Tuesday.
- Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) jumped 53.4% to close at $4.02 on Tuesday.
- BioHiTech Global Inc (NASDAQ: BHTG) shares climbed 45.5% to close at $1.63 after the company reported that it entered into an agreement to distribute Altapure high-level disinfectant technology that can effectively kill the coronavirus.
- Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE: BTE) jumped 32.9% to close at $0.4336 after gaining over 5% on Monday.
- Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) gained 32.6% to close at $2.85.
- MoneyGram International, Inc (NASDAQ: MGI) shares jumped 29.7% to close at $3.36 on Tuesday following Bloomberg report that Western Union is looking to buy the company.
- HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) jumped 24.9% to close at $2.81.
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) gained 24.2% to close at $3.08.
- Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ: CMBM) shares rose 23.7% to close at $5.49.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) jumped 22.6% to close at $2.71 after jumping around 32% on Monday.
- Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) rose 22.3% to close at $3.45.
- Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALL) climbed 21.3% to close at $2.79.
- Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RUHN) gained 21.3% to close at $3.64. Ruhnn reported a $15 million buyback program.
- Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) climbed 20.9% to close at $5.84.
- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRTC) surged 20.7% to close at $9.36.
- Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE: OIS) rose 19.3% to close at $5.14.
- VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) climbed 19.1% to close at $4.05.
- Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) rose 18.8% to close at $109.12 after hearing M Science commented on the company earlier.
- Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NSCO) surged 18.8% to close at $2.72.
- Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LRMR) rose 18.7% to close at $16.83.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) gained 17.5% to close at $2.49 after declining over 10% on Monday.
- Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) jumped 17.3% to close at $6.92 after surging around 15% on Monday.
- USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAK) gained 17.3% to close at $7.40.
- RH (NYSE: RH) shares climbed 16.8% to close at $248.26 after Gordan Haskett upgraded the stock from Reduce to Hold and announced a price target of $220 per share.
- Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARNA) gained 16.2% to close at $68.22.
- Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ: STRT) rose 16.2% to close at $14.77.
- Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ: PVAC) shares climbed 16% to close at $10.58.
- ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORIC) gained 15.8% to close at $35.09.
- Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPU) surged 15.6% to close at $9.94. Aspen Group reported preliminary Q4 sales of $14.5 million.
- Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ) gained 14.9% to close at $6.33. Boeing has started arbitration proceedings against Embraer over canceled commercial aviation deal, according to Embraer filing.
- Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) rose 14.2% to close at $2.33.
- Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TENX) shares gained 13.1% to close at $1.64 after the company reported results from its Phase 2 trial of Levosimendan. The trial demonstrated a significant reduction in right atrial and pulmonary capillary wedge pressures.
- Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) gained 12.9% to close at $188.63 after Piper Sandler maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $220 to $225.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) shares gained 12.3% to close at $0.82.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) gained 11.3% to close at $1.58 as traders circulate a recent USA Today article titled "Tech cruise ships could implement to combat spread of coronavirus: far-UVC sanitation, contact tracing." It mentioned Inpixon's CEO.
- The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) rose 11.3% to close at $23.05. Western Union is looking to acquire Moneygram International, according to Bloomberg.
- Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) climbed 10.7% to close at $32.49 after reporting Q1 results.
- Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDF) rose 10.7% to close at $3.31 after jumping 21% on Monday.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) gained 10.6% to close at $2.51 after gaining 6% on Monday.
- Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: SWBI) shares rose 10.1% to close at $14.99 after climbing 15% on Monday.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) rose 9.1% to close at $6.61.
- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) rose 9% to close at $5.36. BlackBerry named Thomas Eacobacci as President.
- Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO) climbed 7.5% to close at $11.46 after climbing 10% on Monday.
- Velocity Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VEL) surged 7.2% to close at $4.03.
- APi Group Corp (NYSE: APG) gained 6.2% to close at $11.84 after the company reported its Q1 earnings results.
Losers
- Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) shares dipped 30.2% to close at $1.80 on Tuesday. Cemtrex shares climbed 172% on Monday following the release of new thermal body temperature measurement camera, the V1100B-THM-TEMP.
- Aduro Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADRO) dropped 23.7% to close at $2.57. Aduro Biotech and Chinook Therapeutics reported definitive merger agreement.
- Seadrill Ltd (NYSE: SDRL) declined 20.1% to close at $0.3705 after the company reported downbeat Q1 earnings.
- The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) dipped 16.6% to close at $17.28.
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) fell 16.2% to close at $1.65 after the company priced its 3.09 million share common stock offering at $1.65 per share. Digital Ally shares jumped over 75% on Monday.
- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) shares dropped 14.2% to close at $12.11 as the company reported an 8 million share common stock offering.
- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) fell 13.4% to close at $4.05 following Q1 results. Eltek reported Q1 earnings of $0.12 per share on revenue of $9.16 million.
- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) shares dipped 12.1% to close at $8.99.
- Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE: AFI) shares dropped 12% to close at $3.08.
- U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU) fell 11.5% to close at $7.42.
- I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) dipped 11.4% to close at $22.08.
- Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLDO) shares fell 11.2% to close at $7.11 after the company priced its 4.75 million share public offering of common stock at $7.50 per share.
- Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) fell 11.1% to close at $6.42 after the company announced downbeat Q1 results.
- GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN) shares declined 10.8% to close at $21.67.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) dipped 10.5% to close at $5.30.
- Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) shares slipped 10% to close at $3.12.
- Newgioco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NWGI) fell 9.9% to close at $3.26.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) dropped 9.7% to close at $15.82.
- Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NVUS) declined 9.5% to close at $0.5563 after Ladenburg Thalmann downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and announced a price target of $0.60 per share.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRPA) slipped 9.4% to close at $2.69.
- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) dropped 9.3% to close at $7.18 after climbing over 29% on Monday.
- Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: HJLI) fell 8.3% to close at $0.3311. On Monday, Hancock Jaffe reported a registered direct offering priced at market.
- RTW Retailwinds, Inc. (NYSE: RTW) shares fell 7.1% to close at $0.3951 after dropping over 5% on Monday.
- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) shares tumbled 7.1% to close at $2.24 after dropping 9% on Monday.
- Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) fell 6.8% to close at $3.69 after jumping over 61% on Monday.
- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH) fell 6.7% to close at $6.36. Evolent Health shares dropped over 23% on Monday after the company announced its partner, Passport Health Plan, was not selected for Kentucky managed Medicaid contract.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares fell 6% to close at $49.64.
