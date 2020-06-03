Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- The ADP national employment report for May will be released at 8:15 a.m. ET. Analysts expect private payrolls to decline 8.663 million in May.
- US Services Purchasing Managers' Index for May is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. May's final reading for services PMI is expected to remain unchanged from the flash reading of 36.9.
- Data on factory orders for April will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts project factory orders dropping 14% in April.
- The ISM's non-manufacturing index for May is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Economists see non-manufacturing index rising to 44.0 in May.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
