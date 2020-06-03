Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 03, 2020 4:01am   Comments
Share:
  • The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
  • The ADP national employment report for May will be released at 8:15 a.m. ET. Analysts expect private payrolls to decline 8.663 million in May.
  • US Services Purchasing Managers' Index for May is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. May's final reading for services PMI is expected to remain unchanged from the flash reading of 36.9.
  • Data on factory orders for April will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts project factory orders dropping 14% in April.
  • The ISM's non-manufacturing index for May is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Economists see non-manufacturing index rising to 44.0 in May.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com