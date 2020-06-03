Market Overview

Peloton Makes Its Fitness App Available On Apple TV After Pandemic Demand Surge
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 03, 2020 4:57am   Comments
Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) has made its fitness app available on Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AAPL) TV devices.

What Happened

The New York-based company provides video-on-demand fitness services through the app, in addition to selling at-home fitness equipment.

Peloton has seen a surge in demand both for its equipment and app during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, as outdoor activities, including gymnasiums, became inaccessible.

The fitness app was already available for other Apple platforms, including iPads, iPhones, and Apple Watch.

Peloton has rushed to launch new apps that can be accessed on television devices during the pandemic. In April, it launched an app for Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOG) Android TV.

The fitness app has been available on Amazon.com Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AMZN) Fire TV since December last year.

Peloton temporarily offered a 90-day free trial in March, instead of the usual 30-day trial, in an effort to bring more customers on board during the coronavirus-related lockdowns. Membership for the app otherwise costs $12.99 per month.

The company reported mixed earnings for the quarter ending in March, but some analysts expect it to continue to grow even as the lockdowns end.

Peloton Price Action

Peloton shares closed 6.9% higher at $49.01 on Tuesday. The shares traded 0.2% lower in the after-hours session at $48.90.

Image Credit: Peloton

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

