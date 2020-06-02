8 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q2 sales guidance above estimates and FY21 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
- Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
- Microchip (NASDAQ: MCHP) shares are trading higher after the company raised Q1 EPS and sales guidance.
- Zoom Video Communications (NYSE: ZM) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company reported 265,400 customers with more than 10 employees, up 354% year over year
Losers
- Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ: EVFM) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock. No terms were disclosed.
- HealthEquity (NYSE: HQY) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q2 EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
- Everi Holdings (NASDAQ: EVRI) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE: RGA) shares are trading lower after the company announced a $500 million offering of common stock.
