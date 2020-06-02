Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

8 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 02, 2020 5:26pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q2 sales guidance above estimates and FY21 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
  • Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Microchip (NASDAQ: MCHP) shares are trading higher after the company raised Q1 EPS and sales guidance.
  • Zoom Video Communications (NYSE: ZM) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company reported 265,400 customers with more than 10 employees, up 354% year over year

Losers

  • Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ: EVFM) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock. No terms were disclosed.
  • HealthEquity (NYSE: HQY) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q2 EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
  • Everi Holdings (NASDAQ: EVRI) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE: RGA) shares are trading lower after the company announced a $500 million offering of common stock.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MCHP + APPS)

13 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For June 2, 2020
Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Thurs., Apr. 9, 2020: SBUX, MCHP, LOCO, EPR, ITP
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com