Why BioHiTech's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 02, 2020 11:47am   Comments
BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ: BHTG) shares are trading higher on Tuesday.

The company reported that it entered into an agreement to distribute Altapure high-level disinfectant technology that can effectively kill the coronavirus.

BioHiTech Global through its subsidiaries, offers cost-effective technology-based solutions for waste disposal. It provides technologies for on-site food waste reduction and elimination as well as proprietary technology for the processing of solid waste from municipalities and large organizations through a mechanical and biological process that recovers certain recyclables, reduces weight and produces an E.P.A. recognized alternative fuel commodity, with significantly fewer materials destined for landfill.

BioHiTech Global's shares were trading 26.79% higher at $1.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $2.50 and a 52-week low of $1.01.

