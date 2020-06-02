Why Digital Ally's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) shares are trading lower on Tuesday.

The company announced a common stock offering of 3.09 million shares at $1.65 per share.

Digital Ally produces digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications. Its products are an in-car digital video/audio recorder contained in a rear-view mirror for use in law enforcement and commercial fleets.

Digital Ally’s shares were trading 15.23% lower at $1.67 at time of publication on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $3.25 and a 52-week low of 64 cents.