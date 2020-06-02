Market Overview

Why Digital Ally's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 02, 2020 11:36am   Comments
Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) shares are trading lower on Tuesday.

The company announced a common stock offering of 3.09 million shares at $1.65 per share.

See Also: Gun, Security Stocks Trade Higher After Weekend Protests Turn Violent And Destructive

Digital Ally produces digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications. Its products are an in-car digital video/audio recorder contained in a rear-view mirror for use in law enforcement and commercial fleets.

Digital Ally’s shares were trading 15.23% lower at $1.67 at time of publication on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $3.25 and a 52-week low of 64 cents.

