Why Trevena's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 02, 2020 11:31am   Comments
Trevena (NASDAQ: TRVN) shares are trading higher on Tuesday.

The company announced a collaboration agreement with Imperial College London to evaluate its TRV027 drug in coronavirus patients.

Trevena is an American biotechnology company. The portfolio pipeline is focused on medicines targeting pain management: TRV734: oral medicine for moderate to severe pain; TRV250: oral medicine for migraines; and TRV027: treatment for acute heart failure. Its leading product is oliceridine (TRV130), a protein-based chemical meant to manage moderate to severe acute pain.

Trevena's shares were trading 5.26% higher at $1.40 at the time of publication Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $1.52 and a 52-week low of 46 cents.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Health Care Contracts General

