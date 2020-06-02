Why Trevena's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Trevena (NASDAQ: TRVN) shares are trading higher on Tuesday.

The company announced a collaboration agreement with Imperial College London to evaluate its TRV027 drug in coronavirus patients.

Trevena is an American biotechnology company. The portfolio pipeline is focused on medicines targeting pain management: TRV734: oral medicine for moderate to severe pain; TRV250: oral medicine for migraines; and TRV027: treatment for acute heart failure. Its leading product is oliceridine (TRV130), a protein-based chemical meant to manage moderate to severe acute pain.

Trevena's shares were trading 5.26% higher at $1.40 at the time of publication Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $1.52 and a 52-week low of 46 cents.

