Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 02, 2020 10:44am   Comments
On Tuesday, 4 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Facts of Interest:

  • The Shyft Group (NASDAQ: SHYF) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • Seadrill (NYSE: SDRL) is the smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
  • Seadrill (NYSE: SDRL)'s stock made the biggest move downwards, diving 18.71% to reach a new 52-week low.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday:

  • The Shyft Group (NASDAQ: SHYF) shares set a new yearly low of $16.07 this morning. The stock was down 2.91% on the session.
  • Secoo Holding (NASDAQ: SECO) shares were down 2.67% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.12.
  • Senseonics Holdings (AMEX: SENS) stock hit a yearly low of $0.43 this morning. The stock was down 2.9% for the day.
  • Seadrill (NYSE: SDRL) shares fell to $0.36 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 18.71%.

Benzinga will continue to provide updates on these equities. Stay tuned for additional news.

