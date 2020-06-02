Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

On Tuesday, 95 companies set new 52-week highs.

Highlights:

PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) was the biggest firm by market cap to hit a new 52-week high.

The smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high was Sphere 3D (NASDAQ: ANY).

. Laredo Petroleum (NYSE: LPI)'s stock made the biggest move upwards, moving 1966.5% to reach a new 52-week high.

The stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday:

PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $157.56 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.47%.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on 52-week highs hit in these and other stocks. Stay tuned!