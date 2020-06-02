Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
On Tuesday, 95 companies set new 52-week highs.
Highlights:
- PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) was the biggest firm by market cap to hit a new 52-week high.
- The smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high was Sphere 3D (NASDAQ: ANY).
- Laredo Petroleum (NYSE: LPI)'s stock made the biggest move upwards, moving 1966.5% to reach a new 52-week high.
The stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday:
- PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $157.56 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.47%.
- ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) shares were up 1.61% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $333.30 for a change of up 1.61%.
- Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) shares were up 1.02% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $548.70.
- Lowe's Companies (NYSE: LOW) shares broke to $132.46 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.94%.
- Equinix (NASDAQ: EQIX) stock set a new 52-week high of $718.33 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.7%.
- Ecolab (NYSE: ECL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $217.99 with a daily change of up 3.1%.
- NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES) shares set a new yearly high of $406.42 this morning. The stock was up 2.01% on the session.
- Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $69.73. Shares traded up 4.91%.
- Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) shares hit $212.69 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.8%.
- TAL Education (NYSE: TAL) shares hit $63.29 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.97%.
- Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE: CHT) stock hit a yearly high price of $37.66. The stock was up 0.4% for the day.
- eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) stock hit a yearly high price of $46.23. The stock was up 1.96% for the day.
- Sea (NYSE: SE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $84.29. The stock traded up 1.61% on the session.
- Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE: FMS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $43.49 with a daily change of up 2.11%.
- Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) shares set a new 52-week high of $192.15 on Tuesday, moving up 2.39%.
- Otis Worldwide (NYSE: OTIS) shares were up 0.85% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $54.75.
- Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ: MRVL) stock made a new 52-week high of $33.97 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.2% for the day.
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $152.00 with a daily change of up 0.21%.
- IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $283.56 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.19%.
- Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) shares were up 4.41% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $47.74 for a change of up 4.41%.
- DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) shares were down 2.86% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $44.79.
- GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY) shares were up 2.42% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $80.33.
- NICE (NASDAQ: NICE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $189.46 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.53%.
- PerkinElmer (NYSE: PKI) shares were down 0.55% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $102.75.
- Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ: ZBRA) stock made a new 52-week high of $266.95 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.4% for the day.
- Qiagen (NYSE: QGEN) shares set a new 52-week high of $44.13 on Tuesday, moving up 0.61%.
- MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) shares were up 0.92% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $243.92.
- argenx (NASDAQ: ARGX) shares were up 2.9% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $232.49.
- HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $218.15. Shares traded up 0.96%.
- Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $9.88.
- Charles River (NYSE: CRL) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $181.84. Shares traded up 0.06%.
- Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) shares were up 0.25% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $56.82 for a change of up 0.25%.
- Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) shares set a new yearly high of $108.92 this morning. The stock was down 0.45% on the session.
- Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $23.88. Shares traded up 0.06%.
- SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) shares were down 0.03% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $152.93.
- Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $231.36 on Tuesday morning, moving up 3.85%.
- Pan American Silver (NASDAQ: PAAS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $30.59.
- Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ: AAXN) shares were up 8.13% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $98.28.
- Descartes Systems Gr (NASDAQ: DSGX) shares hit $50.04 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high.
- AppFolio (NASDAQ: APPF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $166.47 with a daily change of up 0.93%.
- Novanta (NASDAQ: NOVT) shares hit $106.18 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.15%.
- Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) shares were up 2.15% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.57.
- Sprott Physical Gold (ARCA: CEF) shares hit $16.64 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.24%.
- Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARNA) shares set a new 52-week high of $66.00 on Tuesday, moving up 9.61%.
- Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) stock hit a yearly high price of $48.19. The stock was up 0.85% for the day.
- Acushnet Holdings (NYSE: GOLF) shares set a new yearly high of $34.89 this morning. The stock was up 1.86% on the session.
- Ping Identity Holding (NYSE: PING) stock made a new 52-week high of $31.41 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.61% for the day.
- APi Gr (NYSE: APG) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.02. The stock was up 7.34% for the day.
- Futu Holdings (NASDAQ: FUTU) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.28 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 7.36%.
- Hecla Mining (NYSE: HL) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.65 on Tuesday.
- Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ: YMAB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $43.80 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.35%.
- GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE: GHG) shares hit $15.17 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.46%.
- Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $69.70.
- EverQuote (NASDAQ: EVER) shares were up 2.16% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $58.86 for a change of up 2.16%.
- Sturm Ruger & Co (NYSE: RGR) shares hit $73.89 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.88%.
- Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT) shares were up 6.36% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $31.45.
- SilverCrest Metals (AMEX: SILV) shares hit $9.58 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high.
- Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) shares set a new 52-week high of $36.50 on Tuesday, moving up 2.49%.
- Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $10.95. Shares traded up 2.27%.
- Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ: SWBI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.28. The stock traded up 15.36% on the session.
- Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE: FSM) shares broke to $4.88 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.94%.
- American Software (NASDAQ: AMSWA) shares hit a yearly high of $20.60. The stock traded up 3.18% on the session.
- FutureFuel (NYSE: FF) shares were up 2.54% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.86 for a change of up 2.54%.
- Agenus (NASDAQ: AGEN) shares set a new yearly high of $4.79 this morning. The stock was up 3.07% on the session.
- Clearwater Paper (NYSE: CLW) shares were up 4.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $33.28.
- VectoIQ Acquisition (NASDAQ: VTIQ) shares were up 5.91% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $37.80 for a change of up 5.91%.
- Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TRIL) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.45. The stock was up 0.51% for the day.
- Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ: UBX) shares broke to $10.31 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.91%.
- Tortoise Acquisition (NYSE: SHLL) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.10 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded 0.0% (flat).
- Gladstone Land (NASDAQ: LAND) shares were up 1.33% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.48 for a change of up 1.33%.
- Valhi (NYSE: VHI) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.48 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1074.58%.
- Laredo Petroleum (NYSE: LPI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.47. The stock traded up 1966.5% on the session.
- Nautilus (NYSE: NLS) stock made a new 52-week high of $7.63 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.41% for the day.
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ: GRWG) shares hit a yearly high of $7.25. The stock traded up 6.22% on the session.
- Genius Brands Intl (NASDAQ: GNUS) shares broke to $3.68 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 30.53%.
- Vermillion (NASDAQ: VRML) shares broke to $5.61 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 10.39%.
- Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) shares were up 9.86% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.03.
- U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ: PRTS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $8.64. The stock traded up 6.21% on the session.
- THL Credit Senior Loan (NYSE: FSLF) shares were up 1.11% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.39 for a change of up 1.11%.
- Caledonia Mining Corp (AMEX: CMCL) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.40 Tuesday. The stock was up 4.84% for the day.
- Retractable Technologies (AMEX: RVP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.39 on Tuesday morning, moving up 6.53%.
- Atomera (NASDAQ: ATOM) shares hit $9.38 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.12%.
- Intl Tower Hill Mines (AMEX: THM) shares were up 21.89% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $1.69 for a change of up 21.89%.
- Hebron Tech Co (NASDAQ: HEBT) shares broke to $23.99 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.63%.
- Lincoln Educational Servs (NASDAQ: LINC) shares broke to $4.25 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.5%.
- Centrus Energy (AMEX: LEU) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.46. The stock was down 1.51% for the day.
- Alio Gold (AMEX: ALO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.99. The stock traded up 2.93% on the session.
- Avino Silver & Gold Mines (AMEX: ASM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.84 with a daily change of up 0.95%.
- Golden Minerals (AMEX: AUMN) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.53 Tuesday. The stock was up 10.77% for the day.
- Broadwind (NASDAQ: BWEN) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.24 on Tuesday, moving up 10.79%.
- US Global Investors (NASDAQ: GROW) shares broke to $2.73 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 10.29%.
- Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ: CRDF) shares set a new yearly high of $3.92 this morning. The stock was up 25.19% on the session.
- Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TENX) shares set a new yearly high of $2.68 this morning. The stock was up 56.55% on the session.
- Ameri Holdings (NASDAQ: AMRH) shares broke to $5.30 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 225.38%.
- Sphere 3D (NASDAQ: ANY) shares hit $2.91 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 10.67%.
Benzinga will continue to update investors on 52-week highs hit in these and other stocks. Stay tuned!
