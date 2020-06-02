33 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) rose 43% to $2.03 in pre-market trading as traders circulate a recent USA Today article titled "Tech cruise ships could implement to combat spread of coronavirus: far-UVC sanitation, contact tracing." It mentioned Inpixon's CEO.
- MoneyGram International, Inc (NASDAQ: MGI) shares rose 41.7% to $3.67 in pre-market trading on Bloomberg report that Western Union is looking to buy the company.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) rose 40.2% to $3.10 in pre-market trading after jumping around 32% on Monday.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) shares rose 30.1% to $0.95 in pre-market trading.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 15% to $2.61 in pre-market trading after gaining 6% on Monday.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) rose 13.2% to $6.25 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Monday.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) rose 11.8% to $2.37 in pre-market trading after declining over 10% on Monday.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) rose 10.8% to $1.95 in pre-market trading after gaining 10% on Monday.
- Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) rose 10.6% to $1.88 in pre-market trading. RBC Capital downgraded Iterum Therapeutics from Outperform to Sector Perform and lowered the price target from $7 to $2. Iterum Therapeutics shares tumbled 60% on Monday after the company reported topline results for a Phase 3 clinical trial of oral and IV sulopenem in complicated urinary tract infection.
- China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) rose 10.3% to $1.50 in pre-market trading. China Jo-Jo Drugstores shares dropped 47% on Monday after the company reported a $10 million registered direct offering.
- Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) rose 10.2% to $6.50 in pre-market trading after surging around 15% on Monday.
- Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTPH) rose 9.5% to $2.54 in pre-market trading after the company reported receipt of amended Melinta proposal. Under amended Melinta proposal, Melinta has offered to acquire Tetraphase for $39 million in cash plus $16m in cash potentially payable under contingent value rights.
- VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: VTIQ) rose 9.3% to $37.14 in pre-market trading after surging 18% on Monday.
- SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) rose 8.9% to $48.00 in pre-market trading.
- Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: EPM) shares rose 8.5% to $2.82 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Monday.
- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH) rose 8.2% to $7.38 in pre-market trading. Evolent Health shares dropped over 23% on Monday after the company announced its partner, Passport Health Plan, was not selected for Kentucky managed Medicaid contract.
- Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO) rose 7.9% to $11.50 in pre-market trading after climbing 10% on Monday.
- The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) rose 6.2% to $22.00 in pre-market trading. Western Union is looking to acquire Moneygram International, according to Bloomberg.
Losers
- Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) fell 16.7% to $2.15 in pre-market trading. Cemtrex shares climbed 172% on Monday following the release of new thermal body temperature measurement camera, the V1100B-THM-TEMP.
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) fell 16.8% to $1.64 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed underwritten public offering of common stock. Digital Ally shares jumped over 75% on Monday.
- Seadrill Ltd (NYSE: SDRL) fell 14% to $0.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
- InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NVIV) shares fell 12.3% to $1.36 in pre-market trading.
- NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) fell 11.2% to $5.09 in pre-market trading following Q4 results. NGL Energy Partners posted a Q4 loss of $2.09 per share on revenue of $1.68 billion.
- RTW Retailwinds, Inc. (NYSE: RTW) shares fell 10.4% to $0.3810 in pre-market trading after dropping over 5% on Monday.
- Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: HJLI) fell 9.7% to $0.3260 in pre-market trading. On Monday, Hancock Jaffe reported a registered direct offering priced at market.
- Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: LPI) fell 7.8% to $16.43 in pre-market trading.
- Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) fell 7.3% to $3.67 in pre-market trading after jumping over 61% on Monday.
- Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA) fell 7% to $246.45 in pre-market trading.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) fell 6.9% to $4.98 in pre-market trading after gaining over 43% on Monday.
- Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE: PUMP) fell 6.8% to $4.65 in pre-market trading after the company reported preliminary Q1 results.
- Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE: BTE) fell 6% to $0.3070 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Monday.
- Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUES) fell 5.4% to $0.2125 in pre-market trading after dropping around 11% on Monday.
- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) shares fell 4.3% to $13.51 in pre-market trading as the company reported an 8 million share common stock offering.
