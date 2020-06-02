Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla CEO Musk Says Other Three Officers Should Be Charged In Floyd's Murder Case
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 02, 2020 6:12am   Comments
Share:
Tesla CEO Musk Says Other Three Officers Should Be Charged In Floyd's Murder Case

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk on Monday, said it wasn't right for three other officers involved in the case of George Floyd's death to go scot-free.

What Happened

"Definitely not right that the other officers were charged with nothing," Musk said in response to a tweet. "What message does this send in general to officers who stand by while another does wrong?"

One police officer, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with third-degree murder for Floyd's death. In a video posted online, Chauvin could be seen kneeling at Floyd's neck, even as the latter pleaded that he couldn't breathe and later fell unconscious, a statement of probable cause filed in a Minnesota court said, as reported by CNN.

Three other police officers, J Alexander Kueng, Tou Thao and Thomas Lane, were also present at the scene and were aiding Chauvin in the arrest of Floyd for passing counterfeit currency, according to the official complaint.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman on Friday said charges were likely to be brought against the three other officers following Chauvin's arrest, CNBC reported.

Keung, Thao, and Lane were all fired by the Minneapolis Police Department after the case emerged, but haven't been formally charged or arrested. Musk also agreed with a tweeted clip of Chris Rock's Netflix show, where the comedian could be heard arguing that cases of police brutality can't be written off as a case of "bad apples."

What Else

Other major technology companies, including Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR), and Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) have also issued strong statements in support of Floyd and the resulting protests.

Price Action

Tesla shares closed 7.6% higher at $898.10 on Monday. The shares traded 1.2% lower at $887 in the after-hours session.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch A 'Major Shot In The Arm' For Tesla Brand, Analyst Says
PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Tesla
NASA Astronauts Launched By SpaceX Reach International Space Station, Celebrate Historic Moment
Cramer Gives His Opinion On Caleres, Cognex And More
Nio CEO Says Tesla An Ally In Increasing Sales, Remains Bullish On Chinese EV Market Growth
Elon Musk's Baby Has A Nickname, Grimes Reveals
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC cnn Elon Musk George FloydNews Management Media General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com