Tesla CEO Musk Says Other Three Officers Should Be Charged In Floyd's Murder Case

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk on Monday, said it wasn't right for three other officers involved in the case of George Floyd's death to go scot-free.

What Happened

"Definitely not right that the other officers were charged with nothing," Musk said in response to a tweet. "What message does this send in general to officers who stand by while another does wrong?"

One police officer, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with third-degree murder for Floyd's death. In a video posted online, Chauvin could be seen kneeling at Floyd's neck, even as the latter pleaded that he couldn't breathe and later fell unconscious, a statement of probable cause filed in a Minnesota court said, as reported by CNN.

Three other police officers, J Alexander Kueng, Tou Thao and Thomas Lane, were also present at the scene and were aiding Chauvin in the arrest of Floyd for passing counterfeit currency, according to the official complaint.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman on Friday said charges were likely to be brought against the three other officers following Chauvin's arrest, CNBC reported.

Keung, Thao, and Lane were all fired by the Minneapolis Police Department after the case emerged, but haven't been formally charged or arrested. Musk also agreed with a tweeted clip of Chris Rock's Netflix show, where the comedian could be heard arguing that cases of police brutality can't be written off as a case of "bad apples."

What Else

Other major technology companies, including Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR), and Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) have also issued strong statements in support of Floyd and the resulting protests.

Price Action

