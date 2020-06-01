Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Service Properties Trust's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 01, 2020 3:32pm   Comments
Share:

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC) shares are trading higher on Monday after the company sold a property in Massachusetts for $51 million.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust that owns hotel properties. These properties are located primarily in the U.S., along with Canada and Puerto Rico.

The company operates through its hotel real estate investment unit and travel center real estate investment unit. The firm derives the majority of its revenue from the hotel real estate investments unit.

Service Properties Trust shares were trading up 8.52% at $7.32 on Monday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $26.28 and a 52-week low of $3.59.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SVC)

Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down Over 2%; Coty Shares Spike Higher
12 Real Estate Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
7 Real Estate Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
82 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
100 Biggest Movers From Thursday
75 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Asset Sales

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com