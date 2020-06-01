Why Service Properties Trust's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC) shares are trading higher on Monday after the company sold a property in Massachusetts for $51 million.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust that owns hotel properties. These properties are located primarily in the U.S., along with Canada and Puerto Rico.

The company operates through its hotel real estate investment unit and travel center real estate investment unit. The firm derives the majority of its revenue from the hotel real estate investments unit.

Service Properties Trust shares were trading up 8.52% at $7.32 on Monday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $26.28 and a 52-week low of $3.59.