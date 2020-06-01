Market Overview

Why Boeing's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 01, 2020 3:31pm   Comments
Boeing (NYSE: BA) shares are trading higher on Monday on continued strength amid a pickup in economic activity, which has led to hopes of a rebound in air travel demand.

The airline sector was one of the most affected sectors due to lower travel demands caused by the pandemic. A number of airlines are expected to recommence international flights in June.

Boeing shares were trading up 3.72% at $151.27 on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $391 and a 52-week low of $89.

