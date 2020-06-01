Why Coty's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Coty (NYSE: COTY) shares are trading higher on Monday after it was announced KKR plans to acquire 60% of Coty's professional and retail hair business for $2.5 billion.

Coty was founded in 1904 by François Coty which develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes fragrances, cosmetics, skin care, nail care, and both professional and retail hair care products.

Coty shares were trading up 19.97% at $4.36 at time of publication on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $13.82 and a 52-week low of $3.02.

