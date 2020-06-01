Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Coty's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 01, 2020 11:48am   Comments
Share:

Coty (NYSE: COTY) shares are trading higher on Monday after it was announced KKR plans to acquire 60% of Coty's professional and retail hair business for $2.5 billion.

Coty was founded in 1904 by François Coty which develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes fragrances, cosmetics, skin care, nail care, and both professional and retail hair care products.

Coty shares were trading up 19.97% at $4.36 at time of publication on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $13.82 and a 52-week low of $3.02.

Related Links:

Coty Acquires $600M Majority Stake In Kylie Jenner's Cosmetics Company

Coty Trades Higher On Q4 Sales Beat

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (COTY)

Price Over Earnings Overview: Coty
4 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
26 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
72 Biggest Movers From Friday
96 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
61 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Asset Sales

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com