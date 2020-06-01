72 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP) shares jumped 127.8% to close at $11.07 on Friday after the company announced updated data from its ADP-A2M4 Phase 1 trial at the American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) shares climbed 79.3% to close at $9.70 on Friday. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and MicroSafe Group disclosed that Nanocyn disinfectant & sanitizer has received approval to be entered into the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods for use against coronavirus.
- Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) surged 63.3% to close at $8.85 after gaining around 28% on Thursday.
- Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) climbed 36.2% to close at $3.05 after the company reported positive data from in vivo studies that show strong antitumoral efficacy.
- Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) climbed 29.5% to close at $3.73.
- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) rose 29.4% to close at $98.09 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: NVGS) gained 28.7% to close at $7.00.
- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRTC) surged 27.5% to close at $6.45.
- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) rose 26.5% to close at $6.12. Dynavax Technologies Director Hack bought 1,000,000 shares at $5 per share.
- Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, LLC (NASDAQ: ZNTL) gained 26.4% to close at $52.22.
- Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) surged 24.3% to close at $15.39.
- Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: SMLP) shares rose 22.4% to close at $1.31 after the company closed its acquisition of Summit Midstream Partners, LLC.
- Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) surged 22.2% to close at $3.30.
- ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ARYA) rose 21.8% to close at $13.40.
- Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRVY) gained 21.4% to close at $50.70 after reporting Q1 results.
- GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN) rose 20.9% to close at $21.89.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) jumped 17.7% to close at $3.73.
- Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) rose 17.5% to close at $6.78 after the company provided an update on TTI-622 at ASCO.
- Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: CMT) rose 15.9% to close at $4.75.
- ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) gained 15% to close at $3.29.
- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) rose 15% to close at $22.64
- Glu Mobile Inc (NASDAQ: GLUU) climbed 15% to close at $9.98 after the company raised Q2 and FY20 bookings guidance.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) gained 14.3% to close at $0.4831 after the company said that it has received notification from NIAD that its subsidiary Napo's request for testing crofelemer has been approved and that crofelemer will be tested against five different viruses, one of which is SARS-CoV-2.
- Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) gained 13.9% to close at $83.21 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales.
- Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPT) jumped 13.7% to close at $27.55.
- Culp, Inc. (NYSE: CULP) rose 13.6% to close at $7.71 after Stifel upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $8 to $13 per share.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) gained 13.5% to close at $9.28.
- Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) rose 13.4% to close at $9.15.
- Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) climbed 11.7% to close at $23.04. Repay Holding priced its public offering of 8 million shares at $20 per share.
- Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) shares gained 11.1% to close at $31.35.
- VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) rose 9.7% to close at $156.27 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) gained 8.9% to close at $49.64 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU) rose 8.9% to close at $8.79.
- Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) shares rose 8.8% to close at $32.62 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued Q2 guidance.
- Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ) rose 6% to close at $5.49.
Losers
- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV) shares tumbled 72.5% to close at $3.71 on Friday after the company reported results from Phase 3 Trial of Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in schizophrenia.
- ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIO) fell 34.4% to close at $12.60. ARCA biopharma shares climbed 386% on Thursday after the company announced the development program for its AB201 treatment of coronavirus associated with coagulopathy.
- Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SKYS) dipped 28.7% to close at $2.68.
- Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARVN) fell 25.8% to close at $33.27 after the company reported updated data from the dose escalation portion of its Phase 1/2 clinical trial of ARV-110 in men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
- Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN) dropped 25% to close at $0.5250 after jumping over 72% on Thursday.
- AYRO Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO) fell 21.6% to close at $3.05.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) fell 20.8% to close at $0.8711 after the company reported the pricing of upsized $18.0 million underwritten public offering.
- Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) shares fell 20% to close at $17.37 following Q4 results. Canopy Growth posted a Q4 loss of C$3.72 per share, versus a year-ago loss of C$1.10 per share.
- Itau Corpbanca (NYSE: ITCB) dropped 19.4% to close at $3.04.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) fell 18.9% to close at $2.36.
- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) dropped 17.8% to close at $7.49. Triumph Group shares jumped 11% on Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) dropped 17.6% to close at $37.06.
- Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLUB) dropped 17% to close at $0.83 after surging around 32% on Thursday.
- 500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI) fell 16.7% to close at $2.84.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRPA) dropped 16.7% to close at $2.3750.
- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO) dipped 16.5% to close at $29.33. BridgeBio Pharma reported that its affiliate QED will present data on oral FGFR1-3 inhibitor at the ASCO.
- MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) dipped 16.4% to close at $19.24.
- FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) dropped 14.6% to close at $6.14.
- Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) fell 14.4% to close at $5.25.
- DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) dropped 14.2% to close at $14.21 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales. Following earnings, JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $25 to $17.
- Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NSCO) dipped 14.2% to close at $2.48.
- Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) dropped 13.8% to close at $3.69. Essent Group will replace Patterson-UTI Energy in the S&P MidCap 400 on Monday, June 1.
- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) shares declined 13.7% to close at $4.57.
- ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ: ORBC) dipped 13.6% to close at $2.74.
- Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) shares tumbled 13.5% to close at $3.84.
- Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) dropped 13.4% to close at $3.63.
- Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) fell 13.1% to close at $1.13. Hexindai shares jumped 171% on Thursday after the company highlighted the launch of Xiaobai Miami, a membership-based social e-commerce mobile platform.
- Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) dropped 12.6% to close at $6.13.
- Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ: CMLS) dipped 12.5% to close at $5.17.
- Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) dropped 11.7% to close at $2.19.
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) fell 11.4% to close at $8.16. AVEO Oncology reported that Phase 1b/2 DEDUCTIVE study of FOTIVDA in combo with IMFINZI in previously untreated metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma has advanced to the Phase 2 portion of the trial.
- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) fell 11.1% to close at $2.64 after the company reported fiscal year 2019 results.
- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) tumbled 10.4% to close at $4.13.
- Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) fell 10% to close at $56.74 after the company reported cost-cutting measures including an 8% reduction in global workforce.
- Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE: NINE) shares slipped 9.8% to close at $2.03.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) shares fell 9.3% to close at $2.54 after the company reported pricing of public offering of common stock.
- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCMD) fell 8.3% to close at $48.45.
