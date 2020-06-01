Economic Data Scheduled For Monday
- The manufacturing PMI for May is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. Analysts expect May's final reading at 39.8, versus April’s reading of 36.1.
- The ISM manufacturing composite index for May will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. The manufacturing index is expected to rise to 42.7 in May, versus prior reading of 41.5.
- Data on construction spending for April will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Construction spending is likely to drop 5.5% in April versus a rise of 0.9% in March.
- The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets