Economic Data Scheduled For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 01, 2020 4:13am   Comments
  • The manufacturing PMI for May is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. Analysts expect May's final reading at 39.8, versus April’s reading of 36.1.
  • The ISM manufacturing composite index for May will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. The manufacturing index is expected to rise to 42.7 in May, versus prior reading of 41.5.
  • Data on construction spending for April will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Construction spending is likely to drop 5.5% in April versus a rise of 0.9% in March.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets

