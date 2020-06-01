Elon Musk's Baby Has A Nickname, Grimes Reveals

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s partner, Grimes, has revealed the nickname for their infant named X Æ A-12.

What Happened

Grimes, whose given name is Claire Elise Boucher, told Bloomberg in a recently published art profile piece, that she calls their child by a simpler name.

The singer said her nickname for baby X Æ A-12 is “Little X.”

Why It Matters

X Æ A-12, born May 4, 2020, will be renamed X Æ A-Xii to comply with laws in California.

The baby’s name is pronounced “X Ash A 12” and is inspired by the Archangel-12 plane, the precursor to the SR-71 aircraft, which is a favorite of both Musk and Grimes.

In a tweet, Grimes gave a detailed explanation of the meaning of the baby’s name. Saying X is the unknown variable, Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence), “A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent.” She said A is also a reference to “Archangel,” her favorite song.

Musk offered a correction to her tweet, pointing out the plane was actually SR-71.

Musk and Grimes began dating in early 2018. Musk also has five sons with his ex-wife Justine Wilson.

Tesla Price Action

Tesla shares traded 0.93% higher at $842.75 in the after-hours session on Friday. The shares had closed the regular session 3.62% higher, at $835.

Image Credit: Elon Musk's Twitter.