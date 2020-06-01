Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

UK Supply Chain Startup Beacon Raises $15M From Amazon CEO, Others
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 01, 2020 4:21am   Comments
Share:
UK Supply Chain Startup Beacon Raises $15M From Amazon CEO, Others

United Kingdom-based logistics startup Beacon has raised $15 million in a Series A funding round, it told Reuters in a statement Sunday.

What Happened

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos was one of the lead participants in the funding round, along with venture capital firm 8VC, it said.

According to its website, Beacon acts as a freight forwarding agent between international traders.

The startup says its aim is to "become a global leader in logistics and trade finance by making trade simpler, more transparent and reliable."

Beacon was founded in 2018 by two former Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) executives Fraser Robinson and Dmitri Izmailov. The startup's Chief Technology Officer Pierre Martin was previously the head of software engineering for Amazon's package & freight transport technology, according to his LinkedIn.

The London-based company is also backed by a former Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) CEO Eric Schmidt and Uber co-founders Travis Kalanick and Garrett Camp, its website shows.

Amazon Price Action

Amazon shares closed 1.7% higher at $2,442.37 on Friday. The shares traded further higher at $2,444.11 in the after-hours session.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN)

Apple CEO Writes To Employees About George Floyd Death, Urges For 'Better, More Just World For Everyone'
Amazon, Apple, Walmart, Other Retailers Shutter Stores, Scale Back Operations In Areas Worst Hit With Protests
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Disney, Netflix And More
FedEx named as suitor for German parcel company
Fandom, America's Navy Partner For Warzone Tournament To Celebrate National Military Appreciation Month
Amazon Offers Full-Time Employment To 125,000 Workers Hired To Meet Increased Demand During Pandemic
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Jeff Bezos ReutersNews Financing Global Tech Media General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com