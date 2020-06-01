Apple CEO Writes To Employees About George Floyd Death, Urges For 'Better, More Just World For Everyone'

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) CEO Tim Cook wrote a memo Sunday to employees regarding the death of George Floyd, an African-American Minnesota resident, killed by a white policeman.

What happened

Widespread anger over the death of Floyd has turned into protests across the United States.

The policeman Derek Chauvin, who kneeled on Floyd’s neck while restraining him before he died, was taken into custody Friday and charged with murder and manslaughter, according to CNBC.

Cook deplored the killing in his memo, obtained by CNBC, and asked for the creation of a “better, more just world for everyone.” He added, “We can have no society worth celebrating unless we can guarantee freedom from fear for every person who gives this country their love, labor and life.”

Why It Matters

In his memo to employees, Cook acknowledged that racial injustice exists in the U.S. with the “Black and Brown communities,” suffering disproportionately.

The Apple chief executive urged a commitment to change, writing, “With every breath we take, we must commit to being that change, and to creating a better, more just world for everyone.”

The memo was written after Apple closed some of its U.S. stores, following protests that turned violent, according to CNBC.

Several companies have also shuttered stores in response to the violent protests, such as Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT), Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT), and Amazon Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) run Whole Foods Market.

Apple Price Action

Apple shares traded 0.33% higher at $319 in the after-hours session on Friday. The shares closed the regular session mostly unchanged, at $317.94.

Image Credit: Courtesy of Tim Cook's Twitter.