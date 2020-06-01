Trump Had A 'Productive' Call With Facebook CEO Day After He Signed Executive Order Targeting Social Media: Report

President Donald Trump held discussions with Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg over the phone the day after he had signed an executive order targeting social media legal immunity, Axios reported Sunday.

What Happened

Both sides described the conversation as "productive," according to Axios, but more details on the conversation couldn't be ascertained at press time. CNBC independently confirmed that the president held a discussion with the Facebook CEO.

Trump was involved in a spat with Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) after the latter labeled one of the president's tweets on mail-in ballots as possible misinformation.

The president claimed that the social media company was biased against him and other conservative voices, and signed an executive order last Thursday that aims to expose social media companies to lawsuits related to third-party content on their platforms.

Following the move, Twitter hid one of Trump's tweets, saying it was calling for violence.

The president had referred to protestors in the case of George Floyd's death at the hand of Minneapolis police as "thugs," and said, "when the looting starts, the shooting starts."

Facebook Chooses To Enable 'As Much Expression As Possible'

Zuckerberg has taken a decisively different stand than Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey on the matter. Both of Trump's contentious posts are up on Facebook's platform without any warning or label.

"I know many people are upset that we've left the President's posts up, but our position is that we should enable as much expression as possible unless it will cause imminent risk of specific harms or dangers spelled out in clear policies," the Facebook CEO said in a statement Friday.

"I disagree strongly with how the President spoke about this, but I believe people should be able to see this for themselves, because ultimately accountability for those in positions of power can only happen when their speech is scrutinized out in the open," he added.

Price Action

