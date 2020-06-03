8 Perfect Board Games To Play During The Coronavirus Quarantine

With almost 10,000 reviews on Amazon and a near-perfect 4.8-star review, Connect Four is a family favorite.

Connect Four only takes two players. It's the perfect balance of simplicity and skill. Being one of the most reviewed games on Amazon, this cheap and fun game is perfect for anyone that wants to pick up a game and instantly play, set up time is short and the game can be played over and over again. It’s perfect for all ages and offers a clear objective.