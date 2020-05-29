Why Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Is Trading Higher Today

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SNOA) shares are trading higher on Friday.

The company announced that its Nanocyn Disinfectant & Sanitizer has received approval to be entered into the Australian register of therapeutic goods to be used for use against coronavirus.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals is a specialty pharmaceutical company operating in the U.S. It is engaged in identifying, developing and commercializing differentiated therapies to patients living with chronic skin conditions. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic solutions in medical dermatology to treat skin conditions, such as acne, atopic dermatitis, and scarring.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares were trading up 95% at $10.56 at the time of publication on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $19.60 and a 52-week low of $3.33.