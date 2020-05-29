Deep Space Truckin' With NASA SpaceX Demo-2 launch (with video)





On today's episode, Dooner and The Dude talk about NASA's first historic launch with SpaceX from American soil, what the FMCSA had to say about broker price gouging, boots getting the boot, and freight data powered by SONAR.

They're joined by special guests – Mark Wiese, Manager, Deep Space Logistics, NASA; Trey Griggs, Global Director of Sales at Hubtek; Chandler Magaan, Founder and President at Next Exit Logistics; Bryan Schreiber, Manager of Air Cargo Business Development, Columbus Regional Airport Authority.

