50 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) shares jumped 208.5% to $16.69. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and MicroSafe Group disclosed that Nanocyn disinfectant & sanitizer has received approval to be entered into the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods for use against coronavirus.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP) shares climbed 104.3% to $9.93 after the company announced updated data from its ADP-A2M4 Phase 1 trial at the American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting.
- Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) gained 77.9% to $3.9848 after the company reported positive data from in vivo studies that show strong antitumoral efficacy.
- Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: SMLP) shares gained 37.4% to $1.47 after the company closed its acquisition of Summit Midstream Partners, LLC.
- Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) rose 25.5% to $6.80 after gaining around 28% on Thursday.
- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) gained 24.8% to $6.04. Dynavax Technologies Director Hack bought 1,000,000 shares at $5 per share.
- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) gained 23.3% to $93.49 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) rose 20.7% to $0.51 after the company said that it has received notification from NIAD that its subsidiary Napo's request for testing crofelemer has been approved and that crofelemer will be tested against five different viruses, one of which is SARS-CoV-2.
- U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU) gained 18.4% to $9.56.
- Culp, Inc. (NYSE: CULP) rose 18.1% to $8.02 after Stifel upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $8 to $13 per share.
- Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) gained 16.5% to $3.355.
- Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) climbed 15.6% to $84.57 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) rose 14.7% to $9.39.
- Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) surged 13.3% to $23.38. Repay Holding priced its public offering of 8 million shares at $20 per share.
- Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ) gained 13% to $5.86.
- Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) shares rose 11.6% to $31.44.
- Glu Mobile Inc (NASDAQ: GLUU) gained 10.8% to $9.60 after the company raised Q2 and FY20 bookings guidance.
- ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) climbed 10.8% to $3.1701.
- Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRVY) gained 10.1% to $46.00 after reporting Q1 results.
- Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) rose 9.7% to $3.40. Technical Communications shares gained 22% on Thursday after the company reported results for its second quarter.
- VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) rose 6.8% to $152.11 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) gained 6% to $48.32 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) shares rose 5.9% to $31.73 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued Q2 guidance.
Losers
- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV) shares dipped 81.1% to $2.53 after the company reported results from Phase 3 Trial of Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in schizophrenia.
- ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIO) tumbled 30.6% to $13.33. ARCA biopharma shares climbed 386% on Thursday after the company announced the development program for its AB201 treatment of coronavirus associated with coagulopathy.
- Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARVN) fell 28.7% to $31.97 after the company reported updated data from the dose escalation portion of its Phase 1/2 clinical trial of ARV-110 in men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
- AYRO Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO) dropped 21.5% to $3.05.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) fell 21.4% to $0.8649 after the company reported the pricing of upsized $18.0 million underwritten public offering.
- Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) shares fell 20.5% to $17.28 following Q4 results. Canopy Growth posted a Q4 loss of C$3.72 per share, versus a year-ago loss of C$1.10 per share.
- Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SKYS) dipped 18.6% to $3.06.
- Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN) fell 18.3% to $0.5722 after jumping over 72% on Thursday.
- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) dropped 18% to $7.48. Triumph Group shares jumped 11% on Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP) fell 16% to $17.30. Harpoon Therapeutics presented interim Phase 1 data from ongoing dose escalation trial for PSMA-Targeting TriTAC HPN424 at ASCO20 Virtual Scientific Program.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) dropped 15.4% to $38.04.
- Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLUB) fell 15.2% to $0.8485 after surging around 32% on Thursday.
- MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) dipped 15.1% to $19.53.
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) fell 15% to $7.83. AVEO Oncology reported that Phase 1b/2 DEDUCTIVE study of FOTIVDA in combo with IMFINZI in previously untreated metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma has advanced to the Phase 2 portion of the trial.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) fell 13.8% to $2.51.
- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) tumbled 13.2% to $4.00.
- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO) dipped 13% to $30.57. BridgeBio Pharma reported that its affiliate QED will present data on oral FGFR1-3 inhibitor at the ASCO.
- FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) fell 12.4% to $6.30.
- Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) dropped 12% to $2.18.
- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCMD) fell 11.7% to $46.60.
- Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE: NINE) shares slipped 10.7% to $2.01
- Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ: CMLS) dipped 10.5% to $5.29.
- Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) fell 10.1% to $56.70 after the company reported cost-cutting measures including an 8% reduction in global workforce.
- DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) dropped 10% to $14.90 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales. Following earnings, JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $25 to $17.
- Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) fell 7.3% to $1.2050. Hexindai shares jumped 171% on Thursday after the company highlighted the launch of Xiaobai Miami, a membership-based social e-commerce mobile platform.
- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) fell 7.1% to $2.76 after the company reported fiscal year 2019 results.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) shares fell 6.8% to $2.62 after the company reported pricing of public offering of common stock.
