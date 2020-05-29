Sony To Present 'The Future Of Gaming' On June 4

Sony Corp's (NYSE: SNE) Sony Interactive Entertainment announced Friday it will host an online event called "The Future of Gaming" on June 4. Rumors of the event have been rumbling behind-the-scenes since early May as fans have hoped for more information about the PlayStation 5, as well as the console's line of titles.

The company has already shared information about the PS5's new iteration of the PlayStation controller, the DualSense, and it has unveiled the technical specifications of the next-gen device, but not much else has been revealed. The company has been extremely tight-lipped about the details surrounding the appearance of the PS5 console.

It has been an interesting choice as Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) has been open about the Xbox Series X. It'll be curious to see just what Sony decides to reveal in the upcoming presentation.

The digital showcase will run for "a bit more than an hour," and promises to share the games that will be available on the PS5. While nothing else has been said about the console itself, it's possible that we could see a full reveal.

Join us Thursday, June 4 at 1:00pm Pacific time for a look at the future of gaming on PlayStation 5: https://t.co/Yr8fafcOVd #PS5 pic.twitter.com/F0yBbDmOtC — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 29, 2020

Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, stated in a blog: "With each generation, from the first PlayStation to PlayStation 4, we aim higher and we push the boundaries further, to try and deliver better experiences for our community. This has been the mission of the PlayStation brand for more than 25 years. A mission I have been a part of nearly since the beginning. We’ve shared technical specifications and shown you the new DualSense wireless controller. But what is a launch without games?

"That’s why I’m excited to share that we will soon give you a first look at the games you’ll be playing after PlayStation 5 launches this holiday. The games coming to PS5 represent the best in the industry from innovative studios that span the globe. Studios, both larger and smaller, those newer and those more established, all have been hard at work developing games that will showcase the potential of the hardware."

He revealed that the presentation is just the first of Sony's PS5 updates, and that the company will still "have much to share."