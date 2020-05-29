Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sony To Present 'The Future Of Gaming' On June 4
Crystal Mills , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 29, 2020 12:23pm   Comments
Share:
Sony To Present 'The Future Of Gaming' On June 4

Sony Corp's (NYSE: SNE) Sony Interactive Entertainment announced Friday it will host an online event called "The Future of Gaming" on June 4. Rumors of the event have been rumbling behind-the-scenes since early May as fans have hoped for more information about the PlayStation 5, as well as the console's line of titles.

The company has already shared information about the PS5's new iteration of the PlayStation controller, the DualSense, and it has unveiled the technical specifications of the next-gen device, but not much else has been revealed. The company has been extremely tight-lipped about the details surrounding the appearance of the PS5 console.

It has been an interesting choice as Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) has been open about the Xbox Series X. It'll be curious to see just what Sony decides to reveal in the upcoming presentation.

The digital showcase will run for "a bit more than an hour," and promises to share the games that will be available on the PS5. While nothing else has been said about the console itself, it's possible that we could see a full reveal.

Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, stated in a blog: "With each generation, from the first PlayStation to PlayStation 4, we aim higher and we push the boundaries further, to try and deliver better experiences for our community. This has been the mission of the PlayStation brand for more than 25 years. A mission I have been a part of nearly since the beginning. We’ve shared technical specifications and shown you the new DualSense wireless controller. But what is a launch without games?

"That’s why I’m excited to share that we will soon give you a first look at the games you’ll be playing after PlayStation 5 launches this holiday. The games coming to PS5 represent the best in the industry from innovative studios that span the globe. Studios, both larger and smaller, those newer and those more established, all have been hard at work developing games that will showcase the potential of the hardware."

He revealed that the presentation is just the first of Sony's PS5 updates, and that the company will still "have much to share."

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SNE)

Sony May Hold PlayStation 5 Conference As 'Early As Next Week'
'Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare' Is The Best-Selling Game Of 2020 So Far
Here's How Long It Took Nvidia To Reach A $100B Market Cap
Global Music Revenue Set To Double By 2030 Despite Pandemic Impact: Goldman Sachs Report
Why Sony Sold Streaming Rights For Tom Hanks Movie To Apple Instead Of Waiting Out The Pandemic
Sony To Convert Its Financial Subsidiary Into Wholly Owned Unit Through $3.7B Tender Offer
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: gaming PS5 video games Xbox Series XNews Events Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com