Why Culp's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 29, 2020 11:00am   Comments
Culp (NYSE: CULP) shares are trading higher on Friday.

Stifel upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $8 to $13 per share.

Culp manufacturers, sources, and markets mattress fabrics and sewn covers used for covering mattresses and box springs and upholstery fabrics including cut and sewn kits used in the production of upholstered furniture.

The company has two operating segments Mattress fabrics and Upholstery fabrics. The mattress fabrics segment, also known as Culp Home Fashions, manufactures and markets mattress fabrics and mattress covers to bedding manufacturers.

Culp shares were trading up 18.76% at $8.04 at time of publication on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $19.63 and a 52-week low of $5.28.

Latest Ratings for CULP

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2020StifelUpgradesHoldBuy
Mar 2020StifelMaintainsHold
Feb 2020Stifel NicolausDowngradesBuyHold

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

