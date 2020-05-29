Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Friday's morning session saw 9 companies set new 52-week lows.

Key Facts:

was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Tecogen (NASDAQ: TGEN) .

. Proficient Alpha (NASDAQ: PAAC)'s stock traded down the lowest, falling 26.11% to reach a new 52-week low.

The following stocks set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Friday:

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.58 on Friday morning, later moving up 0.65% over the rest of the day. Tecogen (NASDAQ: TGEN) shares fell to $0.62 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 22.09%.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on further movements in these equities. Stay tuned.