Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Friday's morning session saw 9 companies set new 52-week lows.
Key Facts:
- Weibo (NASDAQ: WB) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
- The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Tecogen (NASDAQ: TGEN).
- Proficient Alpha (NASDAQ: PAAC)'s stock traded down the lowest, falling 26.11% to reach a new 52-week low.
The following stocks set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Friday:
- Weibo (NASDAQ: WB) shares moved down 1.97% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $29.26 to begin trading.
- Guangshen Railway Co (NYSE: GSH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.44 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.15% on the session.
- Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN) shares moved down 14.43% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.41 to begin trading.
- OneSmart Intl Edu (NYSE: ONE) shares set a new yearly low of $3.70 this morning. The stock was down 5.5% on the session.
- Proficient Alpha (NASDAQ: PAAC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $7.36. Shares then traded down 26.11%.
- Seacor Marine Hldgs (NYSE: SMHI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $1.46, and later moved down 0.66% over the session.
- Noble (NYSE: NE) stock hit a yearly low of $0.13 this morning. The stock was down 5.49% for the day.
- Performant Financial (NASDAQ: PFMT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.58 on Friday morning, later moving up 0.65% over the rest of the day.
- Tecogen (NASDAQ: TGEN) shares fell to $0.62 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 22.09%.
