Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

On Friday morning, 45 companies hit new 52-week highs.

Noteworthy Highlights:

The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) .

. The smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high was Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SNOA) .

. Of the companies setting a new 52-week high, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SNOA) rallied the most. Shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SNOA) traded up 211.83% to set a new 52-week high.

Over the course of the first half-hour of trading on Friday, the following stocks hit new 52-week highs:

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $324.25 with a daily change of up 0.65%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $324.25 with a daily change of up 0.65%. Crown Castle Intl (NYSE: CCI) shares broke to $169.32 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.14%.

shares broke to $169.32 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.14%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) stock hit a yearly high price of $587.00. The stock was down 0.78% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $587.00. The stock was down 0.78% for the day. Dollar General (NYSE: DG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $192.03 with a daily change of up 2.68%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $192.03 with a daily change of up 2.68%. Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $122.20 with a daily change of down 1.05%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $122.20 with a daily change of down 1.05%. Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) shares hit a yearly high of $216.50. The stock traded up 3.51% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $216.50. The stock traded up 3.51% on the session. Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE: FMS) stock set a new 52-week high of $42.18 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.91%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $42.18 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.91%. DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $136.99 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 5.22%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $136.99 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 5.22%. Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ: MRVL) stock made a new 52-week high of $32.96 Friday. The stock was up 7.14% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $32.96 Friday. The stock was up 7.14% for the day. Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) shares hit $379.87 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.42%.

shares hit $379.87 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.42%. Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ: TW) shares were up 1.0% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $65.24.

shares were up 1.0% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $65.24. Black Knight (NYSE: BKI) shares set a new yearly high of $77.30 this morning. The stock was up 1.28% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $77.30 this morning. The stock was up 1.28% on the session. Molina Healthcare (NYSE: MOH) stock hit a yearly high price of $196.37. The stock was up 4.14% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $196.37. The stock was up 4.14% for the day. Qiagen (NYSE: QGEN) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $43.94. Shares traded up 0.74%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $43.94. Shares traded up 0.74%. Nordson (NASDAQ: NDSN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $186.29 on Friday morning, moving up 1.81%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $186.29 on Friday morning, moving up 1.81%. Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) stock hit a yearly high price of $39.10. The stock was down 0.32% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $39.10. The stock was down 0.32% for the day. Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) shares hit a yearly high of $59.89. The stock traded up 4.4% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $59.89. The stock traded up 4.4% on the session. Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) shares set a new yearly high of $8.54 this morning. The stock was up 3.78% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $8.54 this morning. The stock was up 3.78% on the session. Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP) shares set a new 52-week high of $50.46 on Friday, moving up 1.82%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $50.46 on Friday, moving up 1.82%. Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $94.46. Shares traded up 21.96%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $94.46. Shares traded up 21.96%. Knight-Swift (NYSE: KNX) shares set a new 52-week high of $41.74 on Friday, moving up 1.19%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $41.74 on Friday, moving up 1.19%. GFL Environmental (NYSE: GFL) shares broke to $19.10 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.32%.

shares broke to $19.10 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.32%. Pan American Silver (NASDAQ: PAAS) shares broke to $28.88 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.44%.

shares broke to $28.88 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.44%. Boston Beer Co (NYSE: SAM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $548.95 with a daily change of up 1.08%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $548.95 with a daily change of up 1.08%. Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) shares set a new 52-week high of $83.21 on Friday, moving up 13.11%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $83.21 on Friday, moving up 13.11%. Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $46.66. Shares traded up 1.96%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $46.66. Shares traded up 1.96%. Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ: PLMR) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $75.92.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $75.92. Immunovant (NASDAQ: IMVT) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.95. The stock was up 6.6% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $26.95. The stock was up 6.6% for the day. Big Lots (NYSE: BIG) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $42.07. Shares traded down 0.29%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $42.07. Shares traded down 0.29%. Simulations Plus (NASDAQ: SLP) shares hit $49.74 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.43%.

shares hit $49.74 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.43%. Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRSN) shares were up 3.56% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $22.20 for a change of up 3.56%.

shares were up 3.56% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $22.20 for a change of up 3.56%. Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ADAP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.19 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 79.84%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.19 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 79.84%. SunOpta (NASDAQ: STKL) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.47 on Friday, moving up 4.77%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $4.47 on Friday, moving up 4.77%. MEI Pharma (NASDAQ: MEIP) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.82 on Friday, moving up 6.97%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $3.82 on Friday, moving up 6.97%. Forum Merger II (NASDAQ: FMCI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.23 on Friday morning, moving up 9.27%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.23 on Friday morning, moving up 9.27%. Northern Dynasty Minerals (AMEX: NAK) shares set a new yearly high of $1.50 this morning. The stock was up 20.01% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $1.50 this morning. The stock was up 20.01% on the session. ARYA Sciences Acquisition (NASDAQ: ARYA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.76. The stock traded up 6.64% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.76. The stock traded up 6.64% on the session. Vermillion (NASDAQ: VRML) stock made a new 52-week high of $3.47 Friday. The stock was up 1.23% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $3.47 Friday. The stock was up 1.23% for the day. Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TARA) stock made a new 52-week high of $49.30 Friday. The stock was up 2.12% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $49.30 Friday. The stock was up 2.12% for the day. Mudrick Cap Acquisition (NASDAQ: MUDS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.00. The stock traded up 6.15% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.00. The stock traded up 6.15% on the session. U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ: PRTS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $7.07 with a daily change of up 4.8%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $7.07 with a daily change of up 4.8%. Alio Gold (AMEX: ALO) shares hit a yearly high of $0.94. The stock traded up 2.89% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $0.94. The stock traded up 2.89% on the session. Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ: GMBL) shares were up 32.84% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $8.24 for a change of up 32.84%.

shares were up 32.84% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $8.24 for a change of up 32.84%. Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALRN) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $1.61. Shares traded up 12.5%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $1.61. Shares traded up 12.5%. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SNOA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.60. The stock traded up 211.83% on the session.

Benzinga will continue to provide updates on these equities. Stay tuned for additional news.