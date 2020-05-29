Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
On Friday morning, 45 companies hit new 52-week highs.
Noteworthy Highlights:
- The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI).
- The smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high was Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SNOA).
- Of the companies setting a new 52-week high, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SNOA) rallied the most. Shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SNOA) traded up 211.83% to set a new 52-week high.
Over the course of the first half-hour of trading on Friday, the following stocks hit new 52-week highs:
- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $324.25 with a daily change of up 0.65%.
- Crown Castle Intl (NYSE: CCI) shares broke to $169.32 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.14%.
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) stock hit a yearly high price of $587.00. The stock was down 0.78% for the day.
- Dollar General (NYSE: DG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $192.03 with a daily change of up 2.68%.
- Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $122.20 with a daily change of down 1.05%.
- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) shares hit a yearly high of $216.50. The stock traded up 3.51% on the session.
- Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE: FMS) stock set a new 52-week high of $42.18 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.91%.
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $136.99 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 5.22%.
- Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ: MRVL) stock made a new 52-week high of $32.96 Friday. The stock was up 7.14% for the day.
- Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) shares hit $379.87 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.42%.
- Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ: TW) shares were up 1.0% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $65.24.
- Black Knight (NYSE: BKI) shares set a new yearly high of $77.30 this morning. The stock was up 1.28% on the session.
- Molina Healthcare (NYSE: MOH) stock hit a yearly high price of $196.37. The stock was up 4.14% for the day.
- Qiagen (NYSE: QGEN) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $43.94. Shares traded up 0.74%.
- Nordson (NASDAQ: NDSN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $186.29 on Friday morning, moving up 1.81%.
- Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) stock hit a yearly high price of $39.10. The stock was down 0.32% for the day.
- Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) shares hit a yearly high of $59.89. The stock traded up 4.4% on the session.
- Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) shares set a new yearly high of $8.54 this morning. The stock was up 3.78% on the session.
- Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP) shares set a new 52-week high of $50.46 on Friday, moving up 1.82%.
- Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $94.46. Shares traded up 21.96%.
- Knight-Swift (NYSE: KNX) shares set a new 52-week high of $41.74 on Friday, moving up 1.19%.
- GFL Environmental (NYSE: GFL) shares broke to $19.10 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.32%.
- Pan American Silver (NASDAQ: PAAS) shares broke to $28.88 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.44%.
- Boston Beer Co (NYSE: SAM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $548.95 with a daily change of up 1.08%.
- Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) shares set a new 52-week high of $83.21 on Friday, moving up 13.11%.
- Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $46.66. Shares traded up 1.96%.
- Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ: PLMR) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $75.92.
- Immunovant (NASDAQ: IMVT) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.95. The stock was up 6.6% for the day.
- Big Lots (NYSE: BIG) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $42.07. Shares traded down 0.29%.
- Simulations Plus (NASDAQ: SLP) shares hit $49.74 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.43%.
- Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRSN) shares were up 3.56% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $22.20 for a change of up 3.56%.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ADAP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.19 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 79.84%.
- SunOpta (NASDAQ: STKL) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.47 on Friday, moving up 4.77%.
- MEI Pharma (NASDAQ: MEIP) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.82 on Friday, moving up 6.97%.
- Forum Merger II (NASDAQ: FMCI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.23 on Friday morning, moving up 9.27%.
- Northern Dynasty Minerals (AMEX: NAK) shares set a new yearly high of $1.50 this morning. The stock was up 20.01% on the session.
- ARYA Sciences Acquisition (NASDAQ: ARYA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.76. The stock traded up 6.64% on the session.
- Vermillion (NASDAQ: VRML) stock made a new 52-week high of $3.47 Friday. The stock was up 1.23% for the day.
- Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TARA) stock made a new 52-week high of $49.30 Friday. The stock was up 2.12% for the day.
- Mudrick Cap Acquisition (NASDAQ: MUDS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.00. The stock traded up 6.15% on the session.
- U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ: PRTS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $7.07 with a daily change of up 4.8%.
- Alio Gold (AMEX: ALO) shares hit a yearly high of $0.94. The stock traded up 2.89% on the session.
- Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ: GMBL) shares were up 32.84% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $8.24 for a change of up 32.84%.
- Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALRN) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $1.61. Shares traded up 12.5%.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SNOA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.60. The stock traded up 211.83% on the session.
Benzinga will continue to provide updates on these equities. Stay tuned for additional news.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Penny Stocks Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas