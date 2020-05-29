Why Trillium Therapeutics Is Trading Higher Today

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TRIL) shares are trading higher on Friday, after the company provided an update on TTI-622 at ASCO.

The company said dosing has progressed through the first five cohorts up to 4 mg/kg dose level and showed a "strong safety profile."

Trillium Therapeutics is a Canadian clinical stage immuno-oncology company which is engaged in developing therapies for the treatment of cancer.

The lead program of the company is TTI-621 which is designed to act as a soluble decoy receptor, preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal. The company has proprietary medicinal chemistry platform, using fluorine chemistry which permits the creation of new chemical entities with pharmacological properties.

Trillium Therapeutics shares were trading up 12.05% at $6.46 at time of publication on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $7.97 and a 52-week low of 24 cents.

