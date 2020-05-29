Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Trump Tweet About George Floyd, Minnesota Censored By Twitter: 'When The Looting Starts, The Shooting Starts'
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 29, 2020 7:41am   Comments
Share:
Trump Tweet About George Floyd, Minnesota Censored By Twitter: 'When The Looting Starts, The Shooting Starts'

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) has censored a tweet from President Donald Trump about George Floyd and the Minnesota riots.

What To Know About George Floyd

George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died in police custody on Monday after a white Minneapolis officer handcuffed him and kneeled on his neck for several minutes. In a video of the event, Floyd can be heard pleading, "I can't breathe."

Since then, police and protesters have clashed in Minneapolis with tear gas being fired by police as protesters throw rocks an. There have also been protests in Chicago, Illinois, Los Angeles, California, Memphis and Tennessee, among other locations.

Trump’s Tweet On George Floyd

Earlier Friday morning, Trump expressed his thoughts in two tweets:

The follow-up tweet, which said in part "when the looting starts, the shooting starts," was flagged by Twitter for "glorifying violence":

Twitter communications tweeted the following response:

“We’ve taken action in the interest of preventing others from being inspired to commit violent acts, but have kept the Tweet on Twitter because it is important that the public still be able to see the Tweet given its relevance to ongoing matters of public importance."

Axios said the decision to label Trump's tweet was made by teams within Twitter and CEO Jack Dorsey has been informed of the plan before the tweet was labeled.

See Also: Trump Signs Executive Order To End Social Media Legal Immunity For Third-Party Content

Trump Signs Executive Order To End Social Media Legal Immunity

On Thursday, Trump signed an executive order aimed at limiting social media platforms immunity from legal actions arising out of third-party content posted on their platform.

Earlier this week, Twitter fact-checked two of Trump’s tweets about mail-in ballots and labeled them “potentially misleading.”

Twitter's stock fell 4.4% on Thursday to close at $31.60 per share.

Photo Credit: Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TWTR)

Trump Signs Executive Order To End Social Media Legal Immunity For Third-Party Content
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Talks Working From Home, Fact-Checking Trump
Trump's Executive Order To Expose Social Media To Lawsuits Over Content Policies
Tech Companies Aren't 'State Actors,' Judge Dismisses Conservative Bias Lawsuit Against Facebook, Twitter, Google, Apple
9 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Trump To Sign Executive Order On Social Media Today, Day After Twitter Spat
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Donald Trump MinnesotaNews Legal Top Stories Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com