65 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIO) shares climbed 386.3% to close at $19.21 on Thursday after the company announced the development program for its AB201 treatment of coronavirus associated with coagulopathy.
- Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) shares gained 170.8% to close at $1.30 after the company highlighted the launch of Xiaobai Miami, a membership-based social e-commerce mobile platform.
- Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARPO) surged 44.5% to close at $1.13. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and Quantum Leap Healthcare reported an agreement to evaluate razuprotafib in the I-SPY COVID trial for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in COVID-19 patients.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) shares jumped 36.2% to close at $6.02 after the company announced FDA authorization to proceed with VANGARD, a potentially pivotal clinical trial to evaluate PB1046 as a treatment for hospitalized COVID-19 patients who are at high risk for rapid clinical deterioration and acute respiratory distress syndrome.
- Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ: LIVE) climbed 35.3% to close at $10.50.
- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) shares jumped 33.2% to close at $4.61.
- Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) gained 27.5% to close at $5.42.
- Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP) gained 22.6% to close at $48.43 after the company received a new
- grant award from the FDA for ophthalmic drug. Simulations Plus will replace TiVo Corpin the S&P SmallCap 600 on Monday, June 1.
- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) surged 22.6% to close at $9.40.
- Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ: DHC) shares gained 22.4% to close at $3.94. Diversified Healthcare Trust will replace FGL Holdings in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Monday, June 1.
- Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) gained 22.1% to close at $3.10 after the company reported results for its second quarter.
- AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE) rose 19.4% to close at $8.63.
- Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ: TH) gained 18.6% to close at $2.61 after reporting Q1 results.
- Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ: EDUC) jumped 17.6% to close at $7.94.
- Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CDOR) gained 16.8% to close at $4.38.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) climbed 16.4% to close at $44.95.
- FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) shares gained 16.2% to close at $7.19.
- Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) rose 15.5% to close at $8.89.
- Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRML) shares surged 15.3% to close at $3.25.
- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLMR) gained 14.1% to close at $74.76. Palomar Holdings will replace LSB Industries in the S&P SmallCap 600 on June 1.
- Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ: MCEP) rose 13.7% to close at $2.65.
- Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLXN) gained 12.8% to close at $11.65.
- U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) jumped 12.8% to close at $6.60.
- Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) gained 12.7% to close at $4.72.
- Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: GEOS) jumped 12.2% to close at $8.16.
- Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: BHR) gained 11.9% to close at $3.65.
- Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) rose 11.6% to close at $97.64 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI) rose 11.4% to close at $7.60.
- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) rose 11.4% to close at $9.11 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDF) climbed 10% to close at $2.53 after the company reported that the FDA has granted Fast Track designation to onvansertib for second-line treatment of KRAS-mutated colorectal cancer.
- GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN) surged 9.8% to close at $18.10 after the company announced Codrish Gaming Group has engaged it as enterprise software platform provider to power new 'playlive!' branded internet gambling business in Pennsylvania.
- Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ: SOHO) shares gained 8.6% to close at $2.91.
- Oncolytics Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: ONCY) rose 7.8% to close at $2.48 after falling around 13% on Wednesday.
- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) rose 7.2% to close at $182.56 after the company announced better-than-expected Q1 sales. The company also announced separate partnerships with Microsoft and Salesforce.
- Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ: CERC) gained 7.1% to close at $2.9250 after the company reported the FDA clearance of IND for CERC-002 in COVID-19 induced ARDS.
- Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR) rose 6.2% to close at $2.22 after gaining around 7% on Wednesday.
- resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TORC) gained 5.2% to close at $2.21 after the company initiated a study to evaluate if antiviral prophylaxis with RTB101 reduces the severity of COVID-19 in nursing home residents.
- Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) shares rose 5.1% to close at $3.31. Yunji is expected to release Q1 results on June 3.
- Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LL) rose 5% to close at $10.03 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings and named Charles Tyson as President and CEO.
Losers
- Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) shares dipped 35.3% to close at $1.67 on Thursday. Greenpro shares jumped 212% on Wednesday after the company signed an agreement to acquire part of Millennium Sapphire.
- China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) shares tumbled 24.8% to close at $2.52.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) fell 22.1% to close at $1.02 after jumping 136% on Wednesday.
- Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) fell 20.5% to close at $2.06 after gaining more than 21% on Wednesday.
- Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA) dipped 19.1% to close at $2.75.
- AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGFS) dipped 17.3% to close at $2.68.
- Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNA) fell 16.5% to close at $1.95 after reporting a 45% decline in Q3 sales.
- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) fell 16.2% to close at $27.72.
- Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPRX) dipped 15.7% to close at $5.01.
- Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) fell 15.5% to close at $4.35.
- Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ: BOMN) dipped 15.5% to close at $16.41 after announces a $50 million share common stock offering.
- Reliv' International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELV) fell 14.6% to close at $3.50.
- The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE: NWHM) dipped 14.6% to close at $3.23.
- VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) fell 14.5% to close at $6.45.
- Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) dropped 14.3% to close at $32.66 after the company announced a $500 million proposed public offering of common stock.
- Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: PLT) dropped 14.2% to close at $12.53 after the company reported preliminary Q4 earnings results.
- Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) shares dropped 14% to close at $0.7165 after climbing over 25% on Wednesday.
- NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR) fell 13.7% to close at $4.14.
- Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGI) dropped 13.2% to close at $2.53.
- Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) shares declined 12.7% to close at $7.92. Dorian LPG released Q4 earnings on Wednesday.
- CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) fell 12.7% to close at $2.41. CNS Pharma reported sponsored research deal with the University Of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for potential cancer treatment technologies.
- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) fell 12.3% to close at $15.01. HP reported better-than-expected earnings for its fiscal second quarter, while sales missed expectations. The company also issued weak earnings guidance for the third quarter.
- Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIE) fell 11.5% to close at $45.62 after the company reported pricing of public offering of common stock.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) fell 10.7% to close at $4.4950. BioCryst Pharma priced its 18.7 million share offering at $4.50 per share.
- Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) shares fell 8% to close at $11.81.
- MiX Telematics Limited (NASDAQ: MIXT) dropped 6% to close at $8.61 after reporting preliminary results for its fourth quarter.
