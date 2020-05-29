Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

15 US Banks Facing Currency Rigging Lawsuit Brought By Large Investors
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 29, 2020 8:30am   Comments
Share:
15 US Banks Facing Currency Rigging Lawsuit Brought By Large Investors

Institutional investors such as BlackRock Inc. (NYSE: BLK) and Allianz SE’s (OTC: ALIZF) Pacific Investment Management Co. have received the legal go-ahead to pursue their lawsuit against 15 large banks for price rigging in the foreign exchange markets.

What Happened

A Manhattan judge has ruled it can be plausibly alleged that the banks conspired to rig currency benchmarks between 2003 to 2013 to profit at the expense of nearly 1,300 plaintiffs, including numerous mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.

U.S. District Judge Lorna Schofield ruled, “This is an injury of the type the antitrust laws were intended to prevent.”

The list of 15 spans big names in banking such as Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC), Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS), Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS).

Why It Matters

According to Reuters, the plaintiffs allege banks improperly shared trading positions and confidential orders in online chat rooms using names such as “The Cartel,” “The Mafia,” and “The Bandits Club.”

Improper trading tactics such as “front running,” “banging the close,” and “taking out the filth” were allegedly used by banks.

Banks have argued that plaintiffs have shown no transactions where such manipulations caused losses.

Some parts of the claim were dismissed by Judge Schofield, as were Allianz’s plaintiffs.

The litigation started in November 2018, after the plaintiffs opted out of similar nationwide litigation, which resulted in $2.31 billion settlement with most banks. 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BAC + C)

Macy's Announces Pricing Of Its $1.3B Debt Offering As Shares Jump 26%
Goldman Sachs Plans To Expand Cash Management To Europe Despite Coronavirus Impact
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Carvana, Comcast, Walmart And More
Big Banks: Playing A Rebound Within The Financial Sector
Carvana Rival Online Car Seller Vroom Files To Go Public
Walmart, Target And Home Depot Among Major Retailers Set To Report Earnings In Days Ahead
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: banks insider trading ReutersNews Legal General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com