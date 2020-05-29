Market Overview

UPS Slaps 'Peak' Surcharge On Amazon, Walmart, Others, As Delivery Requests Balloon Post Lockdown Ease
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 29, 2020 4:38am   Comments
United Parcel Services Inc. (NYSE: UPS) is imposing an additional fee for delivery requests from e-commerce companies that is common during peak seasons, Reuters reported Thursday.

The move will come into effect on May 31 and apply to "large, high-volume shippers and companies that send oversized items," according to Reuters.

Major UPS clients include Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT), and Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT), and all these companies are likely to be affected by the latest policy.

The e-commerce companies have seen a sudden rise in business as authorities across the United States lifted the lockdowns and the companies are planning to restart deliveries of non-essential items.

Delivery services like UPS, or rival FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX), typically impose these surcharges during the holiday season shopping surge.

UPS and FedEx are also set to benefit from Amazon reportedly suspending its delivery service for third-party sellers on its platform starting June 1.

UPS Price Action

UPS shares closed 0.1% higher at $99.72 on Thursday and were mostly unchanged in the after-hours session.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: delivery e-commerce ReutersNews Media General Best of Benzinga

