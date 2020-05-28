Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Electronic Arts Signs Multiyear 'Madden NFL' Extension
Crystal Mills , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 28, 2020 6:58pm   Comments
Share:
Electronic Arts Signs Multiyear 'Madden NFL' Extension

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) has signed a "multi-year" renewal of the simulation sports title "Madden NFL."

The agreement has ensured the NFL and NFL Players Association would not open up the simulation license to other game publishers. EA will continue to hold the contract and carry the exclusive ability to "manufacture, market and distribute NFL-themed realistic action simulation video games."

While the renewal was technically up for a vote on Thursday, EA confirmed all parties had agreed to the terms ahead of time. However, financial terms were not revealed. An NFL representative confirmed the new deal will run for six years "starting today," which will push the exclusivity contract through May 2026.

According to MMQB's Albert Breer, the deal includes a possible one-year extension depending on if EA can hit certain revenue targets.

New Contract Comes At Important Time

The NFL's past deal was scheduled to expire in 2022, and rival Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) revealed in March it will partner with the NFL to produce a series of "non-simulation" games. While EA will hold exclusive NFL representation in-game, Take-Two could introduce a dose of competition that hasn't existed in a while. The last football title Take-Two released was "All Pro Football 2K8" in 2007.

With EA's agreement only applying to simulation games, other types of experiences like arcade-style games are open to anyone.

Despite the competition, EA's new deal has helped the company. Shares rose 3.4% to $121.35, the company's highest since August 2018.

“The expansion of this partnership is not only about the continued success of the Madden NFL franchise but also the creation of new avenues for our fans to connect with the sport they love,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told Polygon.

Photo by Sean Do on Unsplash

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EA + TTWO)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 26, 2020
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
'Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare' Is The Best-Selling Game Of 2020 So Far
Take-Two Interactive Benefits From 'Industry Tailwinds,' Analyst Says After Q4 Report
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
14 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: eSports gaming Madden NFL video gamesNews Sports General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com