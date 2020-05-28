Market Overview

Why DraftKings Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 28, 2020 3:32pm   Comments
DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) shares are trading higher on Thursday.

The company announced it has entered into a partnership with Sportrader. DraftKings will offer live-streamed sports games within its award-winning mobile app.

DraftKings is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. The firm provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities.

Draftkings shares were trading up 6.69% at $37.50 at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $39.60 and a 52-week low of $9.76.

