Why MongoDB's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) shares are trading higher on Thursday after Citigroup maintained its Buy rating on the stock and raised the target price from $175 to $275.

MongoDB is a U.S.-based general-purpose database platform. The company provides database platform to run applications at scale across a varied range of use cases in the cloud, on-premise and in a hybrid environment. The platform addresses the performance, scalability, flexibility and reliability demands of modern applications while maintaining the core capabilities of legacy databases.

MongoDB shares were trading up 2.27% at $216.70 at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $225.84 and a 52-week low of $93.81.