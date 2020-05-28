Market Overview

Why MongoDB's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 28, 2020 3:31pm
MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) shares are trading higher on Thursday after Citigroup maintained its Buy rating on the stock and raised the target price from $175 to $275.

MongoDB is a U.S.-based general-purpose database platform. The company provides database platform to run applications at scale across a varied range of use cases in the cloud, on-premise and in a hybrid environment. The platform addresses the performance, scalability, flexibility and reliability demands of modern applications while maintaining the core capabilities of legacy databases.

MongoDB shares were trading up 2.27% at $216.70 at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $225.84 and a 52-week low of $93.81.

Latest Ratings for MDB

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2020CitigroupMaintainsBuy
Apr 2020NeedhamMaintainsBuy
Apr 2020StifelMaintainsBuy

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

