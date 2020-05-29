Simplicity Esports Signs Top 'League Of Legends' Players To Complete Flemengo Roster

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company announced this week it has signed numerous staff and players to its subsidiary Flamengo Esports team.

The team will be competing in the Campeonato Brasileiro de League of Legends (BCLoL Brazil), the top tier league in Brazil.

New signings include Younghoon "Bvoy" Joo from Florida-based Misfits Gaming and Brazilian Top Laner, Felipe "Bankai" Boal from KaBuM! E-Sports.

Additional staff support includes Gidd Sasser and Tyler Oelling from North America as Assistant Coach and Draft Coach, and Debbie Chun, who will act in a "dedicated support role specifically for the Korean players."

Returning players and staff include Changhun "Luci" Han, Bruno "Goku" Miyaguchi, and Seong Sang-hyeon "Reven" from Flamengo Esports' 2019 CBLoL Championship team, and Thiago "Djoko" Maia, Filipe "Ranger" Brombilla, and Lucas "Lusska" Rentechen from the 2020 CBLoL Spring Split.

"We are pleased to maintain most of our winning players and staff from last split, and thrilled to sign Bvoy and Bankai," Jed Kaplan, CEO of Simplicity Esports, said in the release. "As always, our Flamengo Esports fans have been very loyal and supportive, as evidenced by the over 951,000 views of our video announcements of Bvoy, Bankai, and Luci, on Twitter over the last four days.

"We look forward to competing for the CBLoL Summer Split Championship. If we win the Summer Split Championship, we will qualify to play at Worlds for the second consecutive year. Last year's Worlds had a total audience of over 100 million viewers online and in-person."

